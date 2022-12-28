British Columbia’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Amendments to British Columbia’s Employment Standards Regulation take effect on Jan. 1, as the province aims to increase safety for young workers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Amendments to British Columbia’s Employment Standards Regulation take effect on Jan. 1, as the province aims to increase safety for young workers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

B.C. sets age limits to boost safety for young workers in hazardous jobs

New rules will require a minimum age of 18 to work as a logger or in smelters and oil drilling

Amendments to British Columbia’s Employment Standards Regulation take effect on Jan. 1, as the province aims to increase safety for young workers.

A statement from the Ministry of Labour says the regulations set out minimum ages for certain types of employment.

New rules will require a minimum age of 18 to work as a logger or in smelters, oil drilling or anywhere there is a risk of exposure to certain harmful materials.

Workers must be at least 16 to be employed in construction, fish processing and some animal processing work.

The ministry says age restrictions do not apply to industry training programs overseen by SkilledTradesBC, and employees who reach the minimum age by April 1, 2023, are also excluded.

The statement says the amendments were announced in October after consultations with business and the public determined that jobs in several industries are too hazardous for young workers.

Statistics provided by the ministry show the average annual injury rate in B.C. is 2.2 per 100 workers, but tree fallers and buckers have an injury rate of almost 20 per 100 workers, the rate of injuries in abattoirs is 15.7 and nearly eight of every 100 framers in construction are hurt on the job every year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial Government

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. doubling staffing of unit that resolves landlord-tenant disputes
Next story
Canadian Army feeling squeeze of more demands, fewer soldiers

Just Posted

Bill Macrae loaded up a vehicle on Friday, May 28, 2021 with the latest monthly contributions to the Langley Sources Food Bank from residents of Churchill Park in Walnut Grove. (File photo/Carol Gilchrist, special to Langley Advance Times)
Residents of Langley housing complex step up to help Sources food bank

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley man concerned about recession and inflation

Langley Rivermen forward Tyler Chan, seen here in action during a Nov. 26 road game, assisted on all three Rivermen goals against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs at George Preston arena on Dec. 17. (File photo/Lisa Mazurek Vernon Vipers photography)
VIDEO: Rivermen look to move up in the standings

Herv Bezjack, club coordinator at Langley’s Boys and Girls South Coast BC Club received 25 meal packages from Langley businessman Robert Davison. The donation helped the local non-profit club feed 100 people ahead of the Christmas. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
M&M owner helps fill tummies during the holiday season