Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

B.C. public health officials have reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 infection, continuing a gradual climb in infections in recent weeks as virus testing has ramped up.

Of the new cases, 151 were were recorded in the Fraser Health region, 40 in Vancouver Coastal, eight in Interior Health and four in Northern Health, with no new cases in Island Health. A total of 88 of B.C.’s cases to date have been people who reside outside of Canada.

Three new outbreaks at care homes and one at a Kelowna-area school were reported Oct. 21 by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. There were two more COVID-19 related deaths for a total of 256 since the pandemic began and three new health care facility outbreaks were reported.

The new health facility outbreaks are at Fort Langley Seniors Community, Baillie House in Maple Ridge and Three Links Health Centre in Vancouver. Outbreaks at Harrison West at Elim Village in Surrey and White Rock Seniors Village have been declared over.

“There has been one new outbreak at École de l’Anse-au-sable school in Kelowna with three members of the school community confirmed positive for COVID-19,” Henry said in a statement. “Public health teams have directed a further approximately 160 members of the school community to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms. Interior Health will provide ongoing updates as the investigation continues.”

“Many of the new cases and recent community clusters of COVID-19 are directly connected to weddings, funerals and celebrations of life – times when we traditionally gather with family and friends, she said. “A wedding is meant to be a time of celebration, yet weddings and other important life occasions are a significant source of community transmission – transmission that has spread to health-care facilities, workplaces and schools.”

RELATED: Westjet offers full refunds for COVID-cancelled flights

RELATED: Counterfeit hand sanitizer ‘a lesson for retailers’

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
Cannabis stores move to next stage of approval in Langley Township

Just Posted

John Horgan meets with candidates Pam Alexis and Preet Rai and local citizens in Abbotsford on Wednesday afternoon. (Submitted)
NDP Leader John Hordan campaigns in Abbotsford with local candidates

Horgan meets with hopefuls Pam Alexis and Preet Rai on Wednesday afternoon

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP
COVID case confirmed at Fort Langley Seniors Community

One of five new cases reported by Fraser health Authority

John Horgan brought the NDP campaign to Langley on Wednesday, Oct. 21, just three days before the B.C. vote (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Horgan brings NDP campaign to Langley

Predicts gains, says people are looking at the party ‘differently’ after three years

Langley riding candidates Shelly Jan, Bill Masse, Andrew Mercier, and Mary Polak participated in a Zoom all-candidates meeting on Oct. 20, 2020, along with moderator Frank Bucholtz and members of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce and the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. (Zoom)
Questions on economy, environment, childcare at Langley riding meeting

The all-candidates event was held via Zoom

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 18

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Mary Foote (right) took part in the Gutsy Walk in August 2020 at the age of 104. She was joined by son in-law Clarence and daughter Edith Olson. (family photo)
Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
British Columbia man dies during ski trip near glacier west of Calgary

Kananaskis Public Safety and Alpine Helicopters responded around 2:30 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, following a week-long break for the House of Commons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
One crisis after another for Trudeau since last federal election one year ago

It has been a year of unprecedented calamity and crisis

People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat competes against producers in the Middle East and Russia that have no carbon tax. (Rio Tinto)
B.C. carbon tax highest in Canada, export industries unprotected

B.C. NDP, B.C. Liberals say they’re looking at exemptions

In this file photo, snow is seen falling along the Coquihalla Highway. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Weather statement issued for Coquihalla, Hwy 3, as arctic front approaches

The early season snowfall expected to hit Fraser Valley, Friday, Oct. 23

(Pixabay)
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

Most Read