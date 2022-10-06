B.C. Premier John Horgan makes an address, in Whistler, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The premier has signed a new climate agreement with the governors of Washington, Oregon and California.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan makes an address, in Whistler, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The premier has signed a new climate agreement with the governors of Washington, Oregon and California.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. signs new climate agreement with California, Oregon and Washington

Statement of co-operation aims to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy

British Columbia Premier John Horgan has signed a new climate pact with the governors of Washington, Oregon and California that includes investments in cross-border climate infrastructure like electric vehicle charging stations.

The statement of co-operation also aims to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy and to protect communities from climate disasters including droughts, wildfires and heat waves.

The four jurisdictions have differing climate agendas but share the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions at least 80 per cent by 2050.

Horgan, who travelled to San Francisco for the signing, highlighted the need for innovative solutions and continually shifting targets.

He says all four jurisdictions are experiencing the same “profound” issues, including devastating wildfires like the one in June 2021 that destroyed the village of Lytton, B.C.

Horgan told a news conference that climate change is a global crisis, but western North America is uniquely positioned to respond because the four jurisdictions share similar goals and are willing to collaborate to meet them.

“I’m very proud to stand with these three leaders in this spectacular city to say yes, we have challenges, but we can overcome them,” he said.

“We cannot solve the problems by ourselves, but I know together we can at least make some progress.”

B.C. and the three U.S. states are part of the Pacific Coast Collaborative grouping, set up almost 15 years ago.

RELATED: B.C. Premier Horgan heads to California for climate deal with West Coast governors

BC legislatureClimate changeUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Drop the puck: What you need to know about the 2022-23 NHL season
Next story
Opposition BC Liberals seek MLA pay freeze ahead of possible 10 per cent increase

Just Posted

Team Canada at the 2022 World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships, held in Seychelles included Langley Olympians Swim club members Aidan Erickson (second from the left, top row) and Julia Strojnowska (second from the left, bottom row). (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley swim club members compete for Canada at World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Langley events for early autumn 2022

A member of the demolition crew working on the Aldergrove plaza site closed a gate Monday. Crews are using an industrial vacuum machine to extract asbestos before beginning the teardown, which is expected to be complete by the end of November. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Demolition gets underway at Aldergrove Plaza site

Theft of a catalytic converter from a Langley Meals On Wheels (MOW) delivery van was described as a “huge loss” and a “bump in the road” for the Aldergrove-based non-profit. The Nissan Cube, seen here being towed away after the theft was discovered, has been in the shop since the Sept. 15 theft in Langley City. (Langley Meals On Wheels)
Theft of catalytic converter sidelines Langley Meals On Wheels delivery van

Pop-up banner image