Waves crash against a seawall at high tide as cars maneuver past during a windstorm Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Seattle. More than 140,000 households and businesses lost power Thursday as strong winds toppled trees, closed roads and even trapped a trampoline between power lines in western Washington. A high wind warning remained in effect for much of area into Thursday evening, with gusts up to 60 miles an hour recorded earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

The December storm wreaked havoc on B.C.’s south coast

The December storm that battered much of B.C.’s south coast cost $37 million in insured damages, the Insurance Bureau of Canada announced Wednesday.

On Dec. 20, strong winds and heavy rain causes significant damage to about 3,000 homes, as well as businesses and vehicles.

The brunt of it was felt in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island, and the Gulf Islands, where many BC Hydro customers were without power over Christmas. In White Rock, the iconic pier at the city’s waterfront was cut in two when moored boats crashed through it.

At its peak, the storm put 750,000 BC Hydro customers in the dark.

WATCH: ‘It’s heartbreaking’: Hundreds flock to White Rock pier to see storm’s aftermath

READ MORE: Small island runs out of gas, groceries as power stays off on parts of B.C.’s coast

The end-of-year storm brought the total insured damage from extreme weather across the country to $1.9 billion in 2018.

“The financial costs of climate change are increasing rapidly,” said Aaron Sutherland, vice president for the bureau’s Pacific region.

“Last month’s storm events are the latest example of the need to improve our resilience to climate change and adapt to the new weather reality we face.”

Black Press Media readers thank BC Hydro workers after December storm

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

White Rock pier following December storm (Black Press Media files)

Previous story
First Nation supporters march to Horgan’s MLA office

Just Posted

B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

The December storm wreaked havoc on B.C.’s south coast

Rising construction costs boost price of Langley intersection project

Bids for Township roundabout came in well over projected costs

Langley-raised catcher to play on Team Canada at Pan Am Games qualifier tournament

Kellin Deglan is headed to Brazil at the end of the month to play ball with Team Canada

Trappers back to peak form

Langley Junior B Team aims for playoffs

WIN: Langley thespian stars in upcoming ‘psychological thriller’

Langley’s Andrew Wood plays the role of Lieutenant Walker in Night Watch.

First Nation supporters march to Horgan’s MLA office

Dozens marched across the Greater Victoria community of Langford to support the Wet’suwet’en people

Thieves steal thousands from 140 Coast Capital Savings members

Online fraud tactics included phising and ‘brute force’ in November and December

Daredevil changes game plan to jump broken White Rock pier

Brooke Colby tells council daredevil event would help boost waterfront business

Pregnant B.C. firefighter tries to save own house that caught fire

Julia Flinton and Anthony Sellars both worked on the 2017 wildfires

Crime Stoppers releases Metro Vancouver’s top 10 most wanted

The organization releases the list each year to mark National Crime Stoppers Month in January

Theresa May wins no-confidence vote after Brexit deal rejection

UK PM can keep her job, after House of Commons voted 325-306

Charges should be considered in B.C. man’s police-involved death, watchdog says

Myles Gray died in August 2015 in Burnaby

Arrest made in 2017 Vancouver homicide

Maninder Singh Braich died after he was found at a home near Prince Albert and East 49th

Liberal candidate steps aside after singling out Jagmeet Singh’s race

Karen Wang says she made comments online that referenced Singh’s cultural background

Most Read