B.C. student loan websites down for hours after apparent hack

Province said they are investigating the issue

Two B.C. student loan websites are down after an apparent hack on Sunday (May 2) evening.

StudentAidBC and LearnLive BC both showed a black screen with “Guardiran Security Team,” and a message that the sites had been hacked by a group called RT3N.

The websites read a series of rotation messages including “Game Over for you but My Game has Just begun.” By Monday morning both websites had stopped reading the message and had stopped loading entirely.

In a statement on Twitter Monday, StudentAidBC said that the “website is temporarily unavailable as we work to resolve an issue affecting multiple government websites.”

On Monday morning, the advanced education ministry told Black Press Media that they were investigating the issue.

“At this time, we are not aware of any personal data being compromised. We have taken immediate steps to mitigate any further exposure. This includes temporarily shutting down affected websites while we work with our IT staff to resolve the issue,” the ministry said in a statement.

More to come.

