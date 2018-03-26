B.C. suspect in ‘vicious’ attack on autistic man turns himself in

Ronjot Singh Dhami faces one charge of aggravated assault in connection to an incident at a bus terminal in Mississauga

Ronjot Singh Dhami faces one charge of aggravated assault in connection to an attack in Ontario. (Photo: Police handout)

The second of three suspects in the “vicious” attack of an autistic man in Ontario has turned himself in, police say.

Peel Police Constable Harinder Sohi told the Now-Leader that Ronjot Dhami, last known to reside in Surrey, turned himself in Monday morning in Brampton.

Dhami, 25, faces one charge of aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

“He turned himself in to Peel Regional Police this morning just after 5 a.m., our time,” Sohi said on Monday morning. “He’ll be going for a bail hearing later on today.”

Sohi noted Dhami surrendered himself at 21 Division in the City of Brampton, and was transferred to Mississauga, which is handling the case.

Peel Regional Police in Ontario announced on March 20 that Dhami was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in relation to an assault that happened at the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga on March 13 at about 10:45 p.m.

The 29-year-old victim was sitting at the bottom of the stairs of the terminal’s lower level when three men approached.

The suspects surrounded him and “continued to punch and kick the male multiple times” before fleeing.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

After the attack, police released images of three men, at least one believed to be from the Lower Mainland.

As a result of “overwhelming” tips from the public, investigators identified two of the suspects.

The first suspect to turn himself in was 21-year-old Parmvir Singh Chahil, who did so last Friday (March 23).

Chahil has strong connections to Abbotsford and was believed to have been the target of a 2015 drive-by shooting in that city, which left an innocent man named Ping Shun Ao dead.

The third male suspect in the Ontario attack has yet to be identified.

“We’re still asking people to take a look at the video and help us identify the third person,” said Sohi.

WATCH: Police provide a video of the assault

Note: Footage may be disturbing to some viewers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 1233.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelpolice.ca.