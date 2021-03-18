B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

It is unclear whether any criminal charges were laid against the teacher

A B.C. teacher who had a sexual relationship with a former student has been banned from teaching for 20 years.

This, because within days of the student graduating high school in 2019 the unnamed educator “exploited the student-teacher relationship,” details a ruling published Tuesday, March 16 by the BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

During the school year in June, the teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards the student, whom he first taught in Grade 8 and again in Grade 12.

“The teacher’s conduct was a serious breach of his position of power and trust,” reads the ruling.

The relationship was reported to the commissioner by a school district superintendent in November 2019, though the resolution does not identify where the man taught.

It is unclear whether any criminal charges were laid against the teacher.

His teaching certificate was cancelled Nov. 1, 2020 for the non-payment of fees. He can not reapply until 2040.



