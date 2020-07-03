A empty teacher’s desk is seen at the front of a empty classroom at McGee Secondary school in Vancouver on September 5, 2014. Many parents are figuring out daily plans on the homefront in the wake of school closures around the country.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

A B.C. high school teacher has lost his teaching licence after being found to have had sexual relationships with two different former students shortly after they each graduated – including one who was a minor.

According to documents made public by the B.C.’s Teacher Regulation Branch this week, the teacher entered into a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old former student shortly after they graduated. He had taught the student for two years.

The teacher also entered a similar relationship with another student he taught, weeks after they graduated. According to the consent resolution agreement, the teacher gave the student, who was 17 at the time, alcohol “and initiated a sexual relationship.”

The timeline of the incidents were not detailed in the ruling but did happen at different times.

The teacher was not identified in the documents, but was issued their teaching certificate in 1999.

The commissioner said the teacher’s conduct “involved serious boundary violations” and said he was aware that at least one of students “was in a vulnerable state.”

The teacher will not be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Search continues for person seen floating in Coquihalla River in Hope

Just Posted

Aldergrove moms orchestrate class photo for Kindergarten grads after COVID-19 school shutdown

Five year olds at Parkside Elementary got one final reunion to wrap up their school year cut short

Police arsenal deployed in Langley to avoid potentially violent situation

Mounties arrest armed Vancouver man after Tasering him on Willoughby side street

Langley Blaze back on the field but only for practices

New camera system allows families and colleges to watch ball players

This year’s Canada Day parade in Aldergrove unlike any before due to COVID-19

Families lined six kilometres of local streets in socially distant groups for the Wednesday procession

LETTER: Anxious to know when Township will re-open pools

Critical of the municipality for not yet re-opening the indoor swimming facilities or sharing plans

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

Search continues for person seen floating in Coquihalla River in Hope

Rescuers halted the search Thursday night as darkness fell

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils

Study marks an unprecedented development scientists say has caused them to sit up and take note

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

Missing Fraser Valley woman has not been in contact with family for several months

The RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 35-year-old Chantelle Chenier of Chilliwack

Rescuers halt Coquihalla River search due to darkness, after reports of person in river

No information to indicate a child is involved, RCMP state, after this information surfaced on social media

Man who rammed gate near Trudeau residence with truck faces multiple charges

The man, who police have not yet officially identified, will be charged with multiple offences

Most Read