B.C. teacher reprimanded for angrily telling her class a student was failing

Teacher regulatory body document states Jasmine Kaur also ‘pulled on’ the student’s arm

A Surrey teacher has been reprimanded by the British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation for losing her temper, telling her class that a student wasn’t passing Grade 8 science and pulling on the student’s arm.

According to a consent resolution summary, Jasmine Kaur, teaching at an unidentified secondary school in Surrey, was teaching a Grade 8 science class on Oct. 28, 2021, when she lost her temper with a student identified only as “Student A,” whom she felt was being disrespectful.

The document, posted in April, states that Kaur “raised her voice and said in front of the class that Student A was not passing Grade 8 science and that every teacher in the School was complaining about Student A.

“Kaur also said, in front of the class, that Student A’s elementary school teacher said that Student A had done no work in elementary school,” the document also states. When the teacher then asked Student A to show her Student A’s workbook, and the student did not, Kaur went into the student’s bag and retrieved it herself.

“Kaur told Student A that she could not tolerate Student A in her class, and so asked Student A to leave the classroom to go to the Learner Support Team room. When Student A refused, Kaur held onto Student A’s arm and pulled on it.”

The document also states Kaur spoke “harshly” to another student, causing that student to cry.

The Surrey School District issued Kaur with a letter of discipline on Nov. 16, 2021. On March 24, 2022, in a consent resolution agreement with the commissioner, the teacher admitted her conduct constituted professional misconduct contrary to the Professional Standards for BC Educators.

She agreed to a reprimand under the Teachers Act. She also agreed to complete a Creating a Positive Learning Environment course, through the Justice Institute of British Columbia.

According to the consent resolution summary the commissioner, in determining “appropriate consequences” for the teacher, considered the following factors: “Kaur failed to treat student with dignity and respect,” and “failed to model appropriate behaviour expected of an educator.”


