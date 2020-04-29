B.C. teacher suspended for 15 days for sharing ‘Stop SOGI 123’ pamphlets with PAC member

Teacher will also have her licence suspended on Sept. 24, 2020

A Coquitlam elementary school teacher has been suspended for 15 days after bringing anti-SOGI pamphlets to school.

According to a decision published by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation, Dori Waldene Hannibal gave two of the pamphlets to a Parent Advisory Committee member during a conversation on June 18, 2019.

According to Teacher Regulation Branch documents, the pamphlets were published by Parents United Canada and included the statement “Stop SOGI 123.” SOGI 123 stands for sexual orientation and gender identity and is an initiative launched by the province as a way to help educators create a more inclusive environment in the classroom.

According the Teacher Regulation Branch, Hannibal made “inflammatory statements” about SOGI and said it was harmful to students.

On Oct. 15, the Coquitlam school district suspended Hannibal without pay for 15 days. In December, the commissioner said Hannibal’s teaching certificate would be suspended for one day on Sept. 20, 2020. As part of the agreement, she also agreed acknowledged her misconduct.

