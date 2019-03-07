Duc-Hung Tran started in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district in 2000. (THE NEWS/files)

B.C. teacher who hugged student in storage room to keep teaching certificate

Duc-Hung Tran was working in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district at time

A teacher who hugged a student in a school storage room and told her he was attracted to her will not have his teaching certificate taken away.

An online decision was recently posted after the Teacher Regulation Branch looked into the actions of Duc-Hung Tran, a secondary school teacher in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district.

READ MORE: Teacher hugged student, said he was attracted to her

Last April, the branch found Tran’s actions in 2014 amounted to professional misconduct.

He had told a female Grade 11 student in his class to follow him into a storage room to speak privately. He closed the door and hugged her and said words to the effect that he was attracted to her.

”He told her not to tell anyone what he had done,” the decision reads.

A day later, Tran asked the school district if he could take a personal leave, saying he felt he was not able to “give it all to the kids” and with “declining enrollment, he may help to save a colleague.” He did not mention his interaction with the student.

He was suspended with pay on Feb. 5, 2014, and on Nov. 5, 2014. Trustees decided to continue his suspension, but without pay, allowing him to access medical leave benefits.

READ MORE: Lower Mainland teacher disciplined for calling students ‘dumb ass’

An independent investigator hired by the district gave Tran a further suspension without pay for six weeks to start when he returned from medical leave.

Following the independent investigation, Tran was transferred to another school. He had to complete a course on boundaries, as well as continue treatment for major depressive disorder, including counselling, and was to be monitored by administrators.

Submissions to the branch regarding penalty, publication and costs were made in writing by Jan. 2, 2019.

A three-person panel concluded Tran is unlikely to re-offend, as he has no history of misconduct, had already been disciplined and faced personal shame, and acknowledged his mistake.

READ MORE: Teacher reprimanded after telling kids about deaths, Pickton murders

Although the incident was “serious and concerning,” it was a single occurrence, the report reads, and when Tran recognized his inappropriate behaviour, he immediately removed himself from the situation by taking personal leave.

“As such, we do not believe that cancellation of his certificate is necessary for the protection of the public or as a specific or general deterrence. Given he has already served a significant suspension, we find that a further suspension would serve no purpose, and would likely be disruptive to his current students.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Woman found dead after Lower Mainland apartment fire

Just Posted

New forever home for senior cats

A long-time shelter cat adopted

Langley home sales down, but stronger than neighbours

Prices and sales are down across the board for homes.

New Langley airport building nears completion

Tenants will begin moving in around May, builder says

Giants blank Blazers 5-0 for fifth straight win

Vancouver team move to first place in the Western Conference standings.

“Massive” fees on construction loans to Langley developer illegal, judge rules

A recent judgment slashed some debts owed in the fallout of the Murrayville House condo project.

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

B.C. MLA fights to abolish Daylight Saving Time

MLA Linda Larson says the time jumps impact British Columbians’ productivity, safety and health

New measles case confirmed in Lower Mainland, bringing total to 17

Health officials say newest case was contracted by someone who has been in isolation since exposure

Concerns rise as B.C. search and rescue funding set to expire

Province yet to announce new funding for B.C.’s 80 search-and-rescue groups

Three arrested for shooting hunting rifles in Burnaby park

Officers responded to a report of loud bangs being heard in Confederation Park

VIDEO: Woman found dead after Lower Mainland apartment fire

Crews were called to the blaze late Wednesday night on Countess Street

Most expensive new car ever: Bugatti sells for $19 million

A one-off Bugatti luxury sports car displayed at the Geneva auto show has sold for $18.9 million

5 to start your day

Abbotsford fire crews respond to apartment blaze, social housing plan underway in Maple Ridge and more

French Cardinal resigns over sexual abuse cover-up

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was found guilty of covering up sexual abuse

Most Read