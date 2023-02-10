Rescue workers try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building in Kahta, in Adiyaman province, southeastern Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A search and rescue team from British Columbia has taken part in the successful rescue of a woman from earthquake rubble in Adiyaman city, more than four days after the tremor hit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

Rescue workers try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building in Kahta, in Adiyaman province, southeastern Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A search and rescue team from British Columbia has taken part in the successful rescue of a woman from earthquake rubble in Adiyaman city, more than four days after the tremor hit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

B.C. team helps rescue woman, pulled from rubble four days after Turkey quake

Footage by the CBC showed members of the Burnaby team being thanked and embraced

A search and rescue team from British Columbia has taken part in the successful rescue of a woman from earthquake rubble in Turkey, more than four days after the tremor hit.

Footage by the CBC showed members of the Burnaby Urban Search and Rescue team being thanked and embraced by Turkish colleagues on the scene, moments after the dust-covered woman was taken to an ambulance in the town of Adiyaman on Friday.

The volunteer Canadian team had earlier shared photos on social media showing them at work in Adiyaman, where Turkey’s consul general in Vancouver said they had been deployed early Thursday.

The Burnaby team is the only Canadian rescue crew in the quake zone, after the consulate said a deadline for others to participate had expired.

B.C.’s Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma shared news of the rescue on Twitter on Friday and said the government is “incredibly proud,” and remains in daily contact with federal authorities to provide help.

A post on the Burnaby search team’s Facebook page says it is “getting reports of trapped people messaging on their phones for help” after what it said was a long day at work in the town in southeast Turkey.

The team said there had been 235 people rescued in Adiyaman since the first quake.

The Vancouver consulate said Thursday that the Burnaby team “is and will be the only team from Canada” acting as rescuers in the quake zone, after it independently offered help.

Ma said Thursday that the Burnaby team “self-deployed.”

Canadian federal authorities have not given an official go-ahead to any rescue teams since Monday’s quake, which has killed thousands.

Ottawa has sent an assessment team and committed $10 million to relief efforts.

EarthquakeTurkey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Greens call on B.C. government to address ‘systemic’ healthcare workplace issues
Next story
Shooter who killed Surrey man in Abbotsford sentenced to 14 years in jail

Just Posted

A memorial outside the home of Langley City homicide victim Naomi Onotera, who died in 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)
No trial date yet for accused in Onotera homicide

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Retired police officer concerned about safety implication of ban on neck restraint option

Bez Art Hub's annual SongStage concert returns Fort Langley, with singer-songwriter Ivan Boudreau hosting the Saturday, Feb. 11 musical night. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Bez Arts Hub brings the magic of music to Fort Langley

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Three teens from Abbotsford and Langley charged after ‘unprovoked attack’ in Vancouver

Pop-up banner image