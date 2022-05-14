14-year-old Noor Shaker of Port Coquitlam is pushing for change as a member of the StrongerBC Young Leaders Council. (Government of B.C. photo)

14-year-old Noor Shaker of Port Coquitlam is pushing for change as a member of the StrongerBC Young Leaders Council. (Government of B.C. photo)

B.C. teen advocates for better support for disabled people

Noor Shaker is the youngest member of the B.C. Young Leaders Council

At 14-years-old, Noor Shaker is the youngest member of the StrongerBC Young Leaders Council. The Port Coquitlam teen has lived with cerebral palsy for her entire life and joined the council to push for more support for disabled people.

“I want more support for disabled youth around B.C. and youth who don’t necessarily fit into society’s norms,” she said. “I had a chance to speak with the Premier about providing more support for mobility aids and funding to get disabled people the support they need.”

The Young Leaders Council was created to advise the provincial government on issues that are most important to young people. Members range in age from 14 to 26 and commit to being on the council for a one-year term. The council will be chaired by Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston and the premier’s special adviser on youth.

On Friday (May 13), the Council was in Victoria to meet with Premier John Horgan and other MLAs. It was their first meeting in the Legislature since joining the Council.

“It was spectacular meeting all the different MLAs, ministers and finally getting the chance to meet everyone in person,” Shaker said.

She first got interested in politics after seeing a lot of “inadequacies” and a lot of talk without action from senior levels of government. Shaker is also pushing for B.C.’s teachers and educators to be better supported by the government.

Shaker said her goal is to one day become a politician at either the federal or provincial level. She met with her MLA Finn Donnelly and told him he better watch out because she’s coming for his job.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbia

Previous story
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia

Just Posted

Officers from Vancouver Police Department, Victoria Police and RCMP jointly took part in the North American Motor Officers Association’s annual training conference. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Police officers dodge cones on motorcycles during the annual training

Brookswood Mills is a upscale community being built near the water between the South Langley neighbourhoods of Fernridge and Brookswood. (Vesta/Langley Advance Times)
Langley builders scoop up industry kudos

A KFC seen through the broken wall of another building on the Langley Township-owned site in Aldergrove at the entrance to the downtown. The Township is asking residents what they want to see there in the future. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press Media)
Future of Aldergrove’s ‘gateway’ site up for debate

Dairy cattle from the North Langley Bethell farm walked across flooded land to higher ground during the 1948 flood, relocated temporarily to a neighbour’s house. That historic flood is most often referred to as the Fraser River Flood. (Langley Centennial Museum/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Flood potential – Preventing what’s to come

Pop-up banner image ×