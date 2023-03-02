B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma looks on during the swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, B.C., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Sharma says she will lobby the federal government to amend Canada’s financial crime law after a multi-year money laundering investigation by police failed to produce any charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma looks on during the swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, B.C., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Sharma says she will lobby the federal government to amend Canada’s financial crime law after a multi-year money laundering investigation by police failed to produce any charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. to ask Ottawa for money laundering law changes after case fails to yield charges

Push comes after ‘frustrating’ prosecution service statement no charges will be laid in recent case

British Columbia’s attorney general says she will lobby the federal government to amend Canada’s financial crime law after a multi-year money laundering investigation by police failed to produce any charges.

Niki Sharma says B.C. will ask for changes to the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act to bring Canadian law into harmony with the United States and United Kingdom.

She says the push comes after Wednesday’s “frustrating” statement from B.C.’s prosecution service that no charges will be laid in the police investigation into millions of dollars that moved through British Columbia casinos and Chinese bank accounts.

Special prosecutor Chris Considine issued what is known as a “clear statement” in which he advised against charges and suggested federal law amendments to better support laundering cases.

The E-Nationalize investigation began in 2016 and concluded in 2021 with police proposing eight charges against Paul King Jin of Richmond, B.C., but Considine said conviction was unlikely.

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti was not immediately available for comment.

RELATED: No charges will be forthcoming in one of B.C. largest-ever money laundering probes

Federal Politicsmoney laundering

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nordstrom Rack shuts doors in Langley as chain leaves Canada

Just Posted

Over 350 customers were waiting in line before Nordstrom Rack officially opened its doors Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The first customer lined-up at 3 a.m. (Langley Advance Times files)
Nordstrom Rack shuts doors in Langley as chain leaves Canada

A lab worker making cannabis products at Adastra Lab Holdings in the Langley Township. (Black Press Media files)
Claims of Langley cocaine production licence cause political firestorm

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Fraser Highway could see more industrial use under proposed plan

Fraser Highway and 272nd Street will get a new left turn lane to protect pedestrians. (Langley Advance Times files)
Safer signal, wider lanes planned for Fraser Highway in Aldergrove