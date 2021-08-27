Minister Mark speaks to young employees at the PNE in Vancouver on Aug. 27, 2021. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)

B.C. to launch grant process for community events amid COVID-19

Groups will receive up to 20 per cent of their total event budget

B.C. community festival organizers will soon have access to applying for one-time grants to support efforts to resume events amid the pandemic.

Tourism Minister Melanie Mark announced $12.9 million in funding Friday (Aug. 27) at Playland in Vancouver. Groups will receive up to 20 per cent of their total event budget, to a maximum of $250,000 per application.

Organizations will be able to apply as of Friday. Applications will be accepted until Oct. 1, 2021 for events that occurred or will take place from July 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022.

Eligible events include sport, arts and culture events, community celebrations, agricultural fairs, rodeos and exhibitions. Applications submitted by organizations will be required to demonstrate local or regional support and show the economic and social benefits for the community. Eligible expenses include operational costs, health and safety measures, venue rental, marketing, wages and promotion.

“We know that people have been missing community fairs, festivals and events, and organizers have made tremendous sacrifices to keep us all safe,” Mark said. “We’re proud to support local events, so people can gather safely with family and friends, in groups and close to home as we continue to navigate our way through this pandemic.”

Mark said $36.8 million has already been given to 84 major anchor attractions and B.C. tour bus operators to support the tourism sector across the province.

