Hospitalization rate by age for B.C. residents who are infected with COVID-19 after receiving two doses of vaccine during the fourth wave of the pandemic that began this summer. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

Hospitalization rate by age for B.C. residents who are infected with COVID-19 after receiving two doses of vaccine during the fourth wave of the pandemic that began this summer. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C. to offer third COVID-19 vaccine doses to everyone aged 12 and up

Starts with elderly, Indigenous communities, registration needed

B.C.’s health ministry is beginning to offer third doses of COVID-19 vaccine, starting with seniors, Indigenous people and other high-risk groups and moving to the general population in an age-based system starting in January.

Third doses have already begun for seniors in long-term care and will continue with older people in the community, starting with people aged 70 and older by December. Public health data are showing “breakthrough” infections increase with age among people who have received two doses. Indigenous communities and higher-risk people are to be offered third shots for all age groups.

Registration will be required for second and third doses as the vaccination effort moves away from drop-in clinics, except for those who are receiving first doses. Pharmacies will be participating in the third dose program, which will use messenger RNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, including for those who received AstraZeneca vaccine for their initial immunization.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

In January, third doses will be offered to health care workers in acute and long-term care as well as community health facilities.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Oct. 27 the effectiveness of vaccines is declining gradually over time, and the longer interval between doses that B.C. used is showing better effectiveness than in countries such as the U.S. and Israel where doses were delivered according to the original manufacturers’ guidelines. For healthy people living in the community, the plan is to deliver third doses six to eight months after the second dose.

RELATED: Air Canada begins offering COVID-19 self-testing kits

RELATED: B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate starting to decline

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Gitxaała Nation launches mineral rights legal challenge against B.C. government

Just Posted

There are a fistful of murals being brought to life in downtown Langley, starting this month. This mural was the first. It’s called #thepowerofwomenisinfinite and was painted in 2018 by artist Verna Brown on the back entrance of Forever Yours Lingerie for company owner Sonya Perkins (left). (Langley Advance Times files)
VIDEO: Langley City murals coming to life

imade market from past years, in Vancouver (Dani McPherson/Special to The Star)
Langley women hosts free market in honour of mother

Municipal crews were dispatched to fix a pothole and a local letter writer appreciated to prompt response. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Road repair speed wins Langley resident’s raves

Grade 11 and 12 students from Brookswood Secondary and R.E. Mountain Secondary volunteered with the Lower Mainland Green Team on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Williams Park. (Ashton Kerr/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: 35 local kids participate in environmental charity program, improve Langley park