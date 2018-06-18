B.C. turns up the heat

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for most the province due to high temperatures

It’s going to be hot, especially in the north region of the province.

Environment Canada is issuing a weather warning for the B.C. Peace River and Fort Nelson area, where temperatures are expected to reach 29 C or above. These high temperatures are expected to last until Wednesday.

As for the Okanagan, North Thompson, Shuswap, Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast, a special weather statement is in effect.

RELATED: 30 degrees and warmer forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

It’s the first heat wave of the season, where Environment Canada is forecasting sunny skies and warm air for the next several days as a strong ridge of high pressure envelopes British Columbia.

Temperatures away from the coast will reach the low 30s C today and Tuesday, which is about 10 degrees above averages for the middle of June. While daytime high temperatures will reach near 30 C today in the Central Interior and near 35 C in the Southwest Interior.

The hot spot for the day is Nanaimo where the mercury was already tipping 21 C by 7 a.m.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sweden beats South Korea 1-0
Next story
Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

Just Posted

B.C. turns up the heat

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for most the province due to high temperatures

VIDEO: Simple memorial pays homage to founder of Langley rodeo

Will Senger was remembered as one of the creators of Little Britches Rodeo, 53 years ago.

Craft beer obsession profitable for Langley charities

The 17th annual Rotary Club Tip ‘n’ Taste attracted almost 500 and fundraised about $16,000.

This year’s Rachel’s Ride for Rwanda the biggest yet

To date, the fundraiser has garnered over $70,000

VIDEO: Sopwith takes flight for Father’s Day at Museum of Flight

Dads got in free Sunday at “pops and props” event

VIDEO: 89-year-old runner celebrates Father’s Day on the track

Spectators were on their feet Sunday morning cheering Langley’s Ike Thiessen across the finish line.

5 to start your day

B.C. is feeling the heat, NHL prospect expected to make a full recovery and more

Sweden beats South Korea 1-0

Sweden gets benefit of video review in World Cup

Blue Jay Roberto Osuna not expected to appear in court

The Blue Jays pitcher is charged with one count of assault by Toronto police

Global warming cooks up ‘a different world’ over 3 decades

Over 30 years the world’s annual temperature has warmed nearly 1 degree according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

Deep concerns arise over the child separation policy in the U.S.

Strong earthquake in Japan kills 3

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck the area early Monday near Osaka

B.C. NHL prospect expected to make ‘full recovery’ after an incident in Calgary

Jordy Bellerive was injured in a reported house fire Saturday night

Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

Two Mexican World Cup fans were among those hit

Most Read