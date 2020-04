B.C. unveils $3.5M COVID-19 emergency fund for post-secondary students

Post-secondary students in B.C. facing financial uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic now have access to one-time emergency funding from the province.

On Thursday (April 2), Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark said the new $3.5-million in funding will supplement existing student emergency financial assistance already in place at 25 public post-secondary schools in B.C.

Students will be able to use the new monies, which are non-repayable, to help cover living expenses, food, travel, portable computers and other supports for students who are not already able to study remotely.

The funds will be doled out at the discretion of each individual school based on need. Students must contact their school’s financial aid office to apply:

British Columbia Institute of Technology: finaid@bcit.ca

Camosun College: financialaid@camosun.bc.ca

Capilano University: finaid@capilanou.ca

College of New Caledonia: finaid@cnc.bc.ca

College of the Rockies: financialaid@cotr.bc.ca

Douglas College: financialaid@douglascollege.ca

Emily Carr University of Art + Design: finawards@ecuad.ca

Justice Institute of British Columbia: financialaid@jibc.ca

Kwantlen Polytechnic University: awards@kpu.ca

Langara College: finaid@langara.ca

Nicola Valley Institute of Technology: info@nvit.bc.ca

North Island College: visit nic.bc.ca/financial-support/financial-aid-advisors/

NIC, Comox Valley campus: doris.funk@nic.bc.ca

NIC, Campbell River campus: brooke.mcintosh@nic.bc.ca

NIC, Port Alberni campus: jana.devito@nic.bc.ca

NIC, Port Hardy campus: brooke.mcintosh@nic.bc.ca

Northern Lights College: sfaa@nlc.bc.ca

Coast Mountain College: aconway@coastmountaincollege.ca

Okanagan College: financialaid@okanagan.bc.ca

Royal Roads University: visit campus webmail

Selkirk College: visit campus webmail

Simon Fraser University: fiassist@sfu.ca

Thompson Rivers University: finaid@tru.ca

University of British Columbia, Vancouver campus: questions@askme.ubc.ca

UBC, Okanagan campus: sis.ubco@ubc.ca

University of Northern British Columbia: awards@unbc.ca

University of the Fraser Valley: Financial.Aid@ufv.ca

University of Victoria: finaid@uvic.ca

Vancouver Community College: financialaid@vcc.ca

Vancouver Island University: financialaidInfo@viu.ca

