Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics and hospital staff are required to be vaccinated as of Oct. 26. (The Canadian Press)

B.C. vaccination order extending to hospitals, community care

Dentists, doctors, nurses, mental health, ministry contractors

COVID-19 vaccination orders for B.C. long-term care and assisted living homes are being extended to the rest of the health care system, requiring medical staff and contractors to have a first dose by Oct. 26.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the latest order covers acute-care hospitals and community providers such as private practice doctors, nurses, dentists, personal care and other outside services contracted with the health ministry, including mental health and drug and alcohol services. Medical and other professional colleges are being consulted to make the requirements similar to those in place for senior care.

“The order will require staff to report their vaccination status to their employer,” Henry said Oct. 14. “And students are included as well. And staff must have at least one dose of the vaccine by Oct. 26, follow prescribed preventive measures that we’ve talked about, and get the second dose within 28 to 35 days.”

