Tents and people are seen at a homeless encampment at Crab Park below the towers of the downtown skyline in Vancouver, on Sunday, August 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Tents and people are seen at a homeless encampment at Crab Park below the towers of the downtown skyline in Vancouver, on Sunday, August 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C., Vancouver partner to build modular housing for Downtown Eastside residents

90 temporary units to be ready by March 2023

British Columbia and the City of Vancouver are teaming up to build 90 modular housing units with round-the-clock supports for people experiencing homelessness in the Downtown Eastside.

Premier David Eby says the temporary homes will serve as a “bridge” to health supports and more permanent, stable housing.

A statement from the ministry says the units will be in two separate locations near the Science World and Olympic Village SkyTrain stations and are set to open in March 2023.

It says the units will be offered to people currently living in shelters, freeing up more of those paces for people living in what the ministry describes as “unsafe encampments,” including those along Vancouver’s Hastings Street and a waterfront park.

The homes are part of the B.C. government’s $7-billion housing plan, and with a lifespan of a least three years, they are considered a transitional step while permanent housing is developed.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says the city is in the midst of one of the “greatest crises” in its history, and today’s announcement makes “meaningful progress” towards securing quality housing for the most vulnerable residents.

“We applaud the provincial government’s continued response to the call for greater senior-level involvement in the crisis on the Downtown Eastside,” Sim says.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomelessnessHousingVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada’s chief science adviser releases recommendations to combat long-COVID
Next story
Amid a chronic shortage, B.C. at risk of losing hundreds of internationally-trained doctors

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Cancer society CEO welcomes federal help with patient incomes

Vancouver Giants forward Samuel Honzek will be on Slovakia’s roster in the upcoming World Junior Tournament, the Langley-based WHL team announced on Wednesday, Dec. 14. (Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants)
Giants Honzek named to Slovakia roster at World Junior Championships

Families living on 209A Street and 84th came together to decorate their lane with lights. handmade decorations, inflatables, and more. The Santa Claus Lane is also raising money for Make A Wish Canada. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: This Langley lane features a couple dozen decorated houses, and its own elf workshop

Vancouver FC announced the signing of free agent goalkeeper Callum Irving on Wednesday, Dec. 14, making the native of Vancouver the first player to ink a deal in club history (Vancouver FC)
Vancouver FC sign first player

Pop-up banner image