B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today

British Columbians who have already made up their minds in the provincial election will be able to cast their ballots in-person, starting today.
Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, with Election Day on Oct. 24.
Elections BC had received roughly 670,000 vote-by-mail package requests as of Oct. 14. There are 3.48 million registered voters in B.C.
Here’s what you need to know before you vote:
Advance polling locations for Abbotsford South:
Advance voting places will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on the days they are open.
• Abbotsford South DEO Office, at 2670 Minter St.
• Central Heights Church, at 1661 McCallum Rd.
• Royal Canadian Legion #265, at 26607 Fraser Hwy. in Aldergrove
Candidates running in the riding:
Bruce Banman, Liberal
Inder Johal, NDP
Aird Flavelle, Green
Laura-Lynn-Thompson, Christian Heritage
.
Advance polling locations for Abbotsford West:
Advance voting places will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on the days they are open.
• Abbotsford Pentecostal Assembly, 3145 Gladwin Rd.
• Highstreet Shopping Centre, Unit H145, 3122 Mt Lehman Rd.
Candidates running in the riding:
Mike de Jong, Liberal
Preet Rai, NDP
Kevin Eastwood, Green
Michael Henshall, Conservative
Sukhi Gill, BC Vision
.
Voter registration:
While eligible voters don’t have to register ahead of time to take part in the election, Elections BC recommends British Columbians sign up ahead of time in order to avoid lengthy lineups.
Voters can register or update their information online at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by calling 1-800-661-8683.
To be eligible, British Columbians must be able to show one of the following pieces of identification:
- A B.C. driver’s licence
- A B.C. Identification Card
- A B.C. Services Card, with photo
- A Certificate of Indian Status
- Another card issued by the B.C. government, or Canada, that shows your name, photo and address
Health rules for voting during COVID-19:
All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place, including:
- Physical distancing
- Capacity limits
- Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)
- Protective barriers
- Hand sanitizing stations
- Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces
- Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols