B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

Advance polling begins on Oct. 15, 2020, across B.C. in the 2020 snap election. (Black Press files)

British Columbians who have already made up their minds in the provincial election will be able to cast their ballots in-person, starting today.

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, with Election Day on Oct. 24.

Elections BC had received roughly 670,000 vote-by-mail package requests as of Oct. 14. There are 3.48 million registered voters in B.C.

READ MORE: Here’s how voting amid a pandemic will happen in B.C.

Here’s what you need to know before you vote:

Advance polling locations for Abbotsford South:

Advance voting places will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on the days they are open.

• Abbotsford South DEO Office, at 2670 Minter St.

• Central Heights Church, at 1661 McCallum Rd.

• Royal Canadian Legion #265, at 26607 Fraser Hwy. in Aldergrove

Candidates running in the riding:

Bruce Banman, Liberal

Inder Johal, NDP

Aird Flavelle, Green

Laura-Lynn-Thompson, Christian Heritage

.

Advance polling locations for Abbotsford West:

Advance voting places will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on the days they are open.

• Abbotsford Pentecostal Assembly, 3145 Gladwin Rd.

• Highstreet Shopping Centre, Unit H145, 3122 Mt Lehman Rd.

Candidates running in the riding:

Mike de Jong, Liberal

Preet Rai, NDP

Kevin Eastwood, Green

Michael Henshall, Conservative

Sukhi Gill, BC Vision

.

Voter registration:

While eligible voters don’t have to register ahead of time to take part in the election, Elections BC recommends British Columbians sign up ahead of time in order to avoid lengthy lineups.

Voters can register or update their information online at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by calling 1-800-661-8683.

To be eligible, British Columbians must be able to show one of the following pieces of identification:

A B.C. driver’s licence

A B.C. Identification Card

A B.C. Services Card, with photo

A Certificate of Indian Status

Another card issued by the B.C. government, or Canada, that shows your name, photo and address

Health rules for voting during COVID-19:

All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place, including:

Physical distancing

Capacity limits

Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)

Protective barriers

Hand sanitizing stations

Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces

Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

BC politicsBC Votes 2020