Second police-involved incident in 24 hours probed in Surrey

IIO notified of officer-involved shooting in Surrey Wednesday, after woman fell to her death Tuesday

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Surrey’s 135A Street and the Gateway Shelter.

RCMP say a man was shot by police early Wednesday morning as officers responded to a 911 call about a man chasing another man with a machete in an alley near 106th Avenue and 135A Street.

Police say the call came it at approximately 4:17 a.m. on Aug. 14.

“During the course of the interaction with the individual, police officers fired their service pistols striking the man,” a BC RCMP release notes.

The man was taken to hospital and RCMP say he is expected to survive.

“The scene has been secured, and the Independent Investigation Office of BC (IIO BC) has been notified and have deployed to the scene,” an RCMP release states.

IIO BC will assume conduct of the investigation into the police-involved shooting.

Surrey RCMP Serious Crime investigators are on scene, and as of 9 a.m., police said 135A Street remained closed between 106th and 108th avenues.

Surrey RCMP continue to investigate the initial complaint and are looking to speak with additional witnesses who have not already spoken to police.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

This is the second incident in as many days that IIO is investigating in Surrey.

According to a press release, at about 12:25 p.m. pm Tuesday, Aug. 13 Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a woman on her balcony who wanted to end her life.

Front-line officers responded to an apartment complex in the 14800-block of 103A Avenue and confirmed that an individual was on the edge of a ninth floor balcony.

Police officers made multiple attempts to make contact with the individual and entered the building.

The woman fell and, despite receiving immediate emergency medical treatment from police officers and BC Ambulance attendants, was declared deceased on scene.

IIO BC is a civilian oversight agency that investigates incidents involving police officers that result in death or serious harm to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence.

-With files from James Smith



