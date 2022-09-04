The Battleship Mountain wildfire near Hudson’s Hope as seen Sep. 2. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

The Battleship Mountain wildfire near Hudson’s Hope as seen Sep. 2. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

B.C. Wildfire Service warns of multiple out-of-control fires

Evacuation orders in place for some properties near Lillooet and Hudson’s Hope

The B.C. Wildfire Service is warning of several out-of-control wildfires, several of which have prompted evacuation orders.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District issued an order Saturday afternoon for properties within Electoral Area B due to the Downton Creek wildfire, which is burning about 18 kilometres south of Lillooet.

The Peace River Regional District also issued an evacuation order for the Battleship Mountain and Carbon Lake area out of concern over the growing Battleship Mountain wildfire.

The 105 square kilometre blaze is burning out-of-control about 50 km from Hudson’s Hope, and the service tweeted Saturday it was showing significant wind driven growth.

An area restriction order has been issued for the vicinity surrounding the Bearhole Lake wildfire, approximately 30 kilometres southeast of the community of Tumbler Ridge.

Environment Canada has issued special air quality statements for much of eastern B.C. due to smoke.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresBritish Columbia

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gorbachev’s marriage, like his politics, broke the mold
Next story
B.C. scientists hopeful in fight against mites that puncture and kill honeybees

Just Posted

Thousands attended Langley’s first ever professional rodeo at Langley Riders Society’s rodeo ground. Some enjoyed from the stands while many cheered from the grass area surrounding the rodeo arena. Riders who currently top the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association’s (CPRA) standings are competing at the Valley West Stampede (VWS). (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Thousands come to watch Langley’s first pro rodeo event

Animal rights activists protested Saturday outside the Valley West Stampede rodeo in Langley. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: As Langley’s first professional rodeo gets underway, animal rights protesters demonstrate

One of the 1,200 cars on display at Good Times Cruise In 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)
Car clubs from across Lower Mainland cruise in to help Langley charities

Zane Blight (left) and Daisy Bryson were part of the LEPS farm crew this summer and on their last day of work, they got to help at the Blackberry Bake-off. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Sweet – Blackberry Bake-off returns to Langley