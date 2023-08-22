B.C. WILDFIRES: Travel restriction lifted for 6 communities except West Kelowna

Premier David Eby speaks with officials and media after touring wildfire affected areas of the Central Okanagan Tuesday, Aug. 22. (Gary Barnes - Kelowna Capital News)

B.C.’s order restricting non-essential travel in the Okanagan has been partially lifted.

The province partially rescinded the order Tuesday, Aug. 22, which banned non-essential travel for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation in the six communities of Kamloops, Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos.

“The emergency order we put in place on Saturday has had the effect we required and thousands of hotel rooms were made available for people forced from their homes, as well as the many firefighters and emergency crews who are protecting us during the worst wildfire season in our history,” said Emergency Minister Bowinn Ma.

“Working with local governments and First Nations, we will continue to place people in the accommodations that are now available.”

Premier David Eby has toured areas of the Central Okanagan, devastated by three wildfires, by helicopter Tuesday (Aug. 22) afternoon.

“The devastation for families who have lost everything, homes burned to the ground, will be some time recovering, for community members and so many affected individuals,” the premier said. “What is also evident, even if we get to a couple hundred homes, is the heroic efforts of firefighting crews.”

Eby made his comments during a news conference at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna, the reception centre for those evacuated due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The premier was joined by Maand Forests Minister Bruce Ralston, Federal Minister of International Development.

