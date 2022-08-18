An aggravated assault charge has been laid after an Aug. 14 incident, where a man was stabbed repeatedly in the head, say Nanaimo RCMP. (Black Press file)

An aggravated assault charge has been laid after an Aug. 14 incident, where a man was stabbed repeatedly in the head, say Nanaimo RCMP. (Black Press file)

B.C. woman charged after man stabbed repeatedly in head at bus stop

51-year-old woman charged with aggravated assault in incident at transit exchange

A Nanaimo woman has been charged with allegedly stabbing a man repeatedly in the head in downtown Nanaimo earlier this week.

Kimberly Lewis, 51, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault in the incident that took place at the Front Street transit exchange at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release. The victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Lewis has been remanded in police custody until Aug. 23, noted the press release, and the investigation is continuing.

“Investigators are now tasked with attempting to understand why this happened and if there was a conflict between the two that may have precipitated the incident,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the press release.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, quoting file No. 2022-28213.

RELATED: Man stabbed multiple times in head at downtown Nanaimo

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Breaking NewsRCMPstabbing

Previous story
New metal pedestrian bridge links Walnut Grove neighbourhoods

Just Posted

A new bridge has been built across Yorkson Creek in Walnut Grove. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
New metal pedestrian bridge links Walnut Grove neighbourhoods

Greater Vancouver Zoo online image of grey wolf. The zoo website reports they have nine adults and six cubs. (Greater Vancouver Zoo)
One wolf found dead, one missing after break in at zoo in Langley

Thunderbird Show Park is returning with its three-week Summer Fort Series. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
$100,000 on table in Langley for ATCO Cup Sunday

Coach Kamelia Fard, Olivia Zheng, Cole Puchalski and KimNik Karate Academy Head instructor Ali Najafi. Zheng and Puchalski, medalists at at the Canadian National Championships in St. John’s, have been named to Team Canada for the Pan Am games. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley karate competitors named to Pan Am team