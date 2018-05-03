B.C. woman expecting twins goes into labour on highway

Vehicle pulled over for speeding near Duncan on Vancouver Island

A woman expecting twins went into labour on the side of the highway in Crofton on Vancouver Island Thursday morning.

The vehicle she was travelling in was originally pulled over for speeding by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at around 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway near Mt. Sicker Road, just north of Duncan.

Crofton Fire Department’s deputy chief was on route to the scene but was turned around before he arrived because BC Ambulance had already arrived.

Crofton Fire Chief Matt Ludvigson told the Chronicle that deliveries are part of a course they take as firefighters but generally their role is to bridge the gap as they wait for paramedics to arrive.

“We’ve done three in sixteen years so it is part of our training,” Ludvigson said.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

