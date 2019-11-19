A photo of the alleged damage caused by an Ideal Image technician to Danielle Jean Teena Nadeau’s leg. (Danielle Nadeau/Facebook)

B.C. woman suing after laser hair removal leaves her with ‘severe’ burns, scarring

Nadeau felt ‘far more pain’ than usual during the treatment

A Vancouver woman is suing a laser hair removal company for causing her severe pain and permanent scarring as a result of the treatment.

In a civil suit filed at B.C. Supreme Court on Nov. 12, Danielle Jean Teena Nadeau alleged she was left with scars and in severe pain after she paid an Ideal Image MedSpa in Vancouver for laser hair removal on her legs and bikini area.

Nadeau’s claim states she had her laser hair removal with a technician, dubbed Jane Doe in court files, on June 19 at 2:30 p.m. at Ideal Image’s 2825 Granville Street location.

Nadeau said this was the eighth session in her leg and bikini hair removal, but the first time she was treated by this technician.

Court documents allege the technician did not perform a patch test or ask Nadeau any questions before starting the treatment.

Nadeau felt “far more pain” than usual during the treatment and alleged that when she told the technician about the pain, Jane Doe appeared “unconcerned.”

Nadeau alleges she experience “severe pain” in her legs and genital area throughout and after the service but states that when she returned to Ideal Image later that evening, she was told to just call the manager.

At 11 p.m., Nadeau said she headed to Vancouver General Hospital for help.

Nadeau alleges she suffered severe laser burns to her legs and genitals, as well as permanent scarring in those areas. She also claimed to suffer from anxiety, depression, loss of self-confidence and embarrassment as a result of her injuries.

Nadeau is seeking general and special damages, as well as compensation for past and future wage loss, future help and other funds.

Ideal Image has not filed a response and none of the claims have been proven in court.

