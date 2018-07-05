Oak Bay Police and Oak Bay Fire responded to the 2100 block of Florence St. in Oak Bay this morning to extricate a woman trapped overnight by a 700 lb safe. (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight

Woman taken to hospital after being extricated from under safe

  • Jul. 5, 2018 12:30 p.m.
  • News

An Oak Bay woman was trapped under a 700 pound safe overnight before being extricated today by the Oak Bay Fire Department.

Oak Bay Police and Oak Bay Fire responded to the 2100 block of Florence St. in Oak Bay July 5 around 11 a.m. to find a woman trapped under a large safe.

“We had a lady trapped under a safe, approximately 700 pounds,” said Assistant Chief Cam Thomson, Oak Bay Fire Department. “We used our airlift bags and cribbing in order to stabilize the safe.”

The woman was successfully extricated and taken to the Royal Jubilee Hospital.

It appears the woman was trapped by the safe overnight, in the “unfortunate household accident,” says Sgt. Mike Martin of the Oak Bay Police Department.

The woman was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Just Posted

Rescued and happy

Some need to be reminded that wild animals are not great pets

Lawrie-Locke named to Canada’s national softball team

Star Langley athlete returns to the game with upcoming Canada Cup International Championship

VIDEO: Retirement spells bliss for long-time Langley Uke Man

Peter Luongo is travelling the world teaching and performing his ukulele.

Langley Rivermen contribute to strong year for the league

Numerous players are committed to playing college level, while others are signed to play pro.

VIDEO: Cute bear cubs get wet at Langley Critter Care facility

Orphaned brother and sister to return to the wild next year

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight

Woman taken to hospital after being extricated from under safe

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

White raven attracts attention on Vancouver Island

Rare bird seen near family farm in Coombs

Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong

Burnaby driver crashed truck into Okanagan home

Driver from Burnaby loses control and truck rolls into home

Your laundry could be hurting the oceans, study finds

71 per cent of microplastics in Metro Vancouver waters come from clothing

Moment of silence set for Capital newspaper shooting victims

It will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m ET

Most Read