B.C. zoo names new grizzly cub ‘Henry’ in honour of Dr. Bonnie Henry

The top doctor’s surname was chosen from a list of around 6,600 entries to Greater Vancouver Zoo

Among two other grizzly cubs named by the public, the third was recently named Henry, in honour of B.C.’s top doctor. (Greater Vancouver Zoo/B.C. Government photos)

Of the more than 6,600 people who voted to name the Greater Vancouver Zoo’s newest grizzly bears, just three names were chosen.

The male cub – described by the zoo as a “curious, bossy, and cheeky,” little grizzly – was given the name Henry in honour of provincial health officer Bonnie Henry.

Henry is the first-ever woman to take the position of B.C.’s top doctor, and has become a household name since conducting daily press briefings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Late last week, a panel of judges (including a representative from the Star) finalized top names submitted for the six-month-old cubs after the zoo launched a public contest inviting people to help name the orphan bears.

The triplets – two of which are female – were found by Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers in Crowsnest Pass, Alta. in spring – after their mother was killed by hunters.

The trio was relocated to Aldergrove in July, after the Calgary Zoo ran out of room for the cubs, explained Serge Lussier, general manager of the local zoo.

“The grizzly bear triplets are adapting well to their new surroundings and are having fun discovering their new habitat,” Lussier said about the bear’s one-acre enclosure.

With great support and many different name variations, the GVZoo is happy and proud to announce that our 'Curious and… Posted by Greater Vancouver Zoo on Friday, August 7, 2020

‘Huggy Bear’

The second cub – described as a “wide-eyed, subtle, and bashful” female, was named Huggy Bear – after more than 1,100 votes poured in support of name variations including “Quinn,” “Hughes,” or Huggy Bear.”

In July, the Vancouver Canucks social media put out a call for fans to honour rookie player Quinn Hughes by naming a cub with his team nickname – “Huggy Bear.”

Hughes, the 20-year-old defenceman, was recently named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy – and award given each season to the league’s rookie of the year.

The player led NHL rookies in assists (45) and points (53) in 68 games this past season, according to the league.

With the first overall selection in the 2020 baby bear naming contest, the GVZoo is excited to have selected Huggy Bear!… Posted by Greater Vancouver Zoo on Friday, August 7, 2020

‘Scout’

The third grizzly cub, a female that has demonstrated “playful” and “sociable” qualities, was named Scout.

The cubs are now on display at the zoo, at 5048 264th St.

Lastly, the Jokester. The selected name, just like the bear, took the spotlight! We would like to announce Scout as the winning name! 🐻 Posted by Greater Vancouver Zoo on Friday, August 7, 2020

