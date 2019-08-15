Back-deck attack in Abbotsford did not happen, say police

Investigators say woman was influenced by past traumatic event elsewhere

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is advising that a previous report that a woman was attacked by a stranger while sitting alone on her back deck did not happen.

Sgt. Judy Bird said new details have emerged in the investigation, indicating that the assault did not occur as initially reported and was influenced by a past traumatic event that occurred in another province.

Bird said she could not elaborate on the circumstances of that event.

“The victim would like to offer an apology to our community for causing alarm,” she said.

Bird said the APD is working with community partners to ensure the victim receives appropriate support.

A press release issued by the APD on Aug. 6 said the woman had been sitting alone on her back deck in the Clearbrook area just after midnight that day, when she was grabbed behind from a stranger.

The release stated that the attack ended when a neighbour returned home, and the assailant ran off with the victim’s electronic device.

Bird said anyone who is the victim of a current or past crime can contact the APD victim services unit at victimservices@abbypd.ca to find resources near them.

RELATED: Woman attacked by stranger while alone on back deck in Abbotsford, police say