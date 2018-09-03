BACK TO SCHOOL: Langley schools welcome new leadership

Many students will see a new person at the helms of their schools as the Langley School District announces its administrative changes.
- Alex Hope Elementary: Nathan Erker will be principal. He is moving from Peterson Road, where he was principal.
- Belmont Elementary: Lee Ann Tarasoff is now vice-principal at Belmont Elementary. She has been a primary and intermediate French Immersion/English at Wix-Brown Elementary.
- Fort Langley Elementary: Susan Macdonald is now principal at Fort Langley Elementary, and was previously the principal at Uplands Elementary.
- Gordon Greenwood Elementary: Clint Jackson is assigned as principal. He comes from Fort Langley Elementary where he was principal.
- James Hill Elementary: Kendra Simonetto is the new principal of James Hill Elementary. Simonetto was previously vice-principal at Nicomekl Elementary.
- James Kennedy Elementary: Jennifer King is now vice-principal. She has previously been a teacher at the school.
- Nicomekl Elementary: Kim Casquilho becomes vice-principal at Nicomekl Elementary.
- Noel Booth Elementary: James Ribeyre takes on the role of principal. Ribeyre was previously vice-principal at Belmont Elementary.
- North Otter Elementary: Tanya Rogers is the new the principal at North Otter. She held the same position at Shortreed Elementary.
- Peterson Rd Elementary: Lisa Dolinksi has been named principal, replacing Nathan Erker.
- Shortreed Elementary: Chris Wejr joins the staff as principal. Wejr is moving over from James Hill Elementary.
- Uplands Elementary: Karin Kroecher is now principal at the school. Kroecher is coming to Langley from Prince George.
- Wix-Brown Elementary: Rhonda Krisko, previously vice principal at Shortreed Elementary, is now principal at Wix-Brown.
