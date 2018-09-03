(Langley School District graphic)

BACK TO SCHOOL: Langley schools welcome new leadership

Several local school have new principals and vice principals.

Many students will see a new person at the helms of their schools as the Langley School District announces its administrative changes.

  • Alex Hope Elementary: Nathan Erker will be principal. He is moving from Peterson Road, where he was principal.
  • Belmont Elementary: Lee Ann Tarasoff is now vice-principal at Belmont Elementary. She has been a primary and intermediate French Immersion/English at Wix-Brown Elementary.
  • Fort Langley Elementary: Susan Macdonald is now principal at Fort Langley Elementary, and was previously the principal at Uplands Elementary.
  • Gordon Greenwood Elementary: Clint Jackson is assigned as principal. He comes from Fort Langley Elementary where he was principal.
  • James Hill Elementary: Kendra Simonetto is the new principal of James Hill Elementary. Simonetto was previously vice-principal at Nicomekl Elementary.
  • James Kennedy Elementary: Jennifer King is now vice-principal. She has previously been a teacher at the school.
  • Nicomekl Elementary: Kim Casquilho becomes vice-principal at Nicomekl Elementary.
  • Noel Booth Elementary: James Ribeyre takes on the role of principal. Ribeyre was previously vice-principal at Belmont Elementary.
  • North Otter Elementary: Tanya Rogers is the new the principal at North Otter. She held the same position at Shortreed Elementary.
  • Peterson Rd Elementary: Lisa Dolinksi has been named principal, replacing Nathan Erker.
  • Shortreed Elementary: Chris Wejr joins the staff as principal. Wejr is moving over from James Hill Elementary.
  • Uplands Elementary: Karin Kroecher is now principal at the school. Kroecher is coming to Langley from Prince George.
  • Wix-Brown Elementary: Rhonda Krisko, previously vice principal at Shortreed Elementary, is now principal at Wix-Brown.

