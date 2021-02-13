Lineups at Langley COVID test centre following two-day shutdown

Dozens of vehicles were lined up on Saturday

Cars lined up for COVID-19 tests at the Langley test collection centre at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus on Saturday, Feb. 13 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Wait times for COVID-19 tests appeared to be longer than normal following a two-day shutdown of the Langley collection centre, with dozens of vehicle lined up at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) site at 20901 Langley Bypass on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Fraser Health spokesperson Nick Eagland said the site had been closed on Thursday, Feb. 11, and Friday, Feb. 12, “due to due to significant wind and cold.”

Eagland said screeners were onsite at the Langley test collection centre on both days to redirect and rebook people for appointments at test collection centres in neighbouring communities.

“Rarely, during the winter, we may need to temporarily close a test collection centre to ensure the health and safety of staff and the public, Eagland told the Langley Advance Times.

“When this occurs, we have a plan in place to ensure people can still access COVID-19 testing in neighbouring communities.”

The outdoor test centre, located in parking lot L3 at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, usually operates from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Drop-ins are allowed but appointments through the fraserhealth.ca website are recommended.

Environment Canada had issued a special weather statement last week, warning temperatures in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley would fall well below seasonal norms on Thursday and Friday, the result of arctic air coming in from the Interior.

An Emergency Weather Response was declared at the Gateway of Hope homeless shelter, operated by the Salvation Army, which was able to provide extra beds.

