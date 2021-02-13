Cars lined up for COVID-19 tests at the Langley test collection centre at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus on Saturday, Feb. 13 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Cars lined up for COVID-19 tests at the Langley test collection centre at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus on Saturday, Feb. 13 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Lineups at Langley COVID test centre following two-day shutdown

Dozens of vehicles were lined up on Saturday

Wait times for COVID-19 tests appeared to be longer than normal following a two-day shutdown of the Langley collection centre, with dozens of vehicle lined up at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) site at 20901 Langley Bypass on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Fraser Health spokesperson Nick Eagland said the site had been closed on Thursday, Feb. 11, and Friday, Feb. 12, “due to due to significant wind and cold.”

Eagland said screeners were onsite at the Langley test collection centre on both days to redirect and rebook people for appointments at test collection centres in neighbouring communities.

“Rarely, during the winter, we may need to temporarily close a test collection centre to ensure the health and safety of staff and the public, Eagland told the Langley Advance Times.

“When this occurs, we have a plan in place to ensure people can still access COVID-19 testing in neighbouring communities.”

The outdoor test centre, located in parking lot L3 at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, usually operates from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Drop-ins are allowed but appointments through the fraserhealth.ca website are recommended.

READ ALSO: Arctic air will bring frigid temperatures to the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada had issued a special weather statement last week, warning temperatures in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley would fall well below seasonal norms on Thursday and Friday, the result of arctic air coming in from the Interior.

READ MORE: Extra beds in shelters as cold hits Langley’s homeless

An Emergency Weather Response was declared at the Gateway of Hope homeless shelter, operated by the Salvation Army, which was able to provide extra beds.

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFraser HealthLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former U.S. President Donald Trump acquitted in 2nd impeachment trial
Next story
New COVID cases reported in five Langley schools

Just Posted

Cars lined up for COVID-19 tests at the Langley test collection centre at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus on Saturday, Feb. 13 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Lineups at Langley COVID test centre following two-day shutdown

Dozens of vehicles were lined up on Saturday

Jeremy Corfe, an Aldergrove resident with spina bifida, will take part in the 55th Annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon. (Variety/Special to The Star)
Aldergrove resident’s story to be shared on Variety Telethon

Annual Show of Hearts kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 18 with two extra days of fundraising

Frank Bucholtz, a Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce director, with one of the electronic signs that are part of the Gateway transportation project. The chamber has lobbied on transit issues for years. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley chamber advocates for business from Langley to Ottawa

Roads, cannabis, tourism, and taxes are all on the Chamber’s radar

Snow blanketed Langley Saturday, Feb. 13 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Snow blankets Langley and Lower Mainland

Environment Canada forecasts 5 to 10 centimetres

Dorothy Peacock Elementary is one of five Langley schools to report a new COVID case (Undated Google Maps image)
New COVID cases reported in five Langley schools

Number of Langley schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list now 20

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool/Sipa USA/TNS)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump acquitted in 2nd impeachment trial

The former U.S. president has seen a historic second victory in the court of impeachment

Police are urging skiers and snowboarders venturing into the backcountry to be prepared and equipped for avalanches, which are likely to occur. (Jen Coulter photo)
Skier killed, others injured in ‘high-risk’ avalanches this week near Whistler

Police warn of increased avalanche risk this Family Day weekend

The 2016 National Youth Homelessness Survey — which surveyed 1,103 young people who experience homelessness in 47 communities across Canada — found that 57.8 per cent of youth surveyed reported having some sort of involvement with the child welfare system. (Pixabay)
B.C. extends emergency supports for youth ‘aging-out’ of foster care

Youth will either be able to stay in their placements or receive financial support, Ministry says

Michael Tremblay, 68, was last seen headed for a walk on Friday, Feb. 12. (Vancouver police handout)
Police ‘race against time’ to find missing Metro Vancouver senior amid sub-zero temperatures

Thomas Tremblay, 68, likely spent Friday (Feb. 12) outdoors in South Burnaby, said police

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor says Nigerian variant identified in the province

Of 47 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the province, one is believed to be linked to Nigeria

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd is facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Dutch man accused of online harrassment of Amanda Todd back in court

Aydin Coban remains in custody in Canada

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Accused says she knows ‘for sure’ she didn’t deliberately cause fatal Surrey crash

To this, the Crown reminded Rituraj Grewal she’d testified she had “no recollection at all” of the crash that killed Surrey teenager Travis Selje in 2017

The B.C. government is in the process of procuring an anti-racism training module for policymakers and senior-level government officials. (Photo: Pixabay)
B.C. government looking to create anti-racism training for high-level officials

The project aims to tackle systemic, institutional racism at the highest levels of government

Most Read