Backyard farmers can come to Langley info session on avian flu

Session is for the owners of small flocks

A Langley info session on recognizing and preventing avian flu will be held in Langley for the owners of small poultry flocks.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food has organized the event, set for Wednesday, Nov. 2. at the George Preston Recreation Centre, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Avian flu was detected in Langley as recently as this past summer.

Information will be presented by B.C. government veterinary specialists, and will include:

• improving flock or farm biosecurity to reinforce against disease outbreaks;

• recognizing the signs of avian influenza and how to report cases;

• how foreign animal disease regulations affect small-flock poultry;

• what to expect if a flock is positive for avian influenza; and

• resources available for non-commercial bird owners, including diagnostic services through the BC Animal Health Centre.

Attendees will receive a free biosecurity kit containing tools and information to help maintain good biosecurity practices.

Although there is no cost to attend the session, seating is limited and registration is mandatory. Those wishing to attend should register online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/449709833217.

