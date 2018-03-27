‘Bad Ass Barry’ stands trial for a murder that took place four years ago

Barry McQuarrie accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Almost four years after a man was shot and killed in a Cloverdale townhome, the man accused of his murder is standing trial.

Langley’s ‘Bad Ass’ Barry McQuarrie is charged with first degree murder and is now on trial in Supreme Court in New Westminster.

McQuarrie, whose case is being heard by a judge, has pleaded not guilty. His trial is set to continue until April 20.

He is accused in the May 2014 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, Gregory Quesnelle, 32.

On May 12, 2014, just before midnight, RCMP responded to a report of a man being shot at a home near 176 Street and 57 Avenue.

Quesnelle was found injured in the townhome and was taken to hospital where he died of his wounds.

McQuarrie spent two months running from police. He was captured while hiding in a Langley homeowner’s garage. The homeowner did not know him.

Shortly after the murder, police identified McQuarrie as a suspect. Later, a man called CTV News, claiming to be McQuarrie.

The caller denied killing Quesnelle, but admitted the two were at odds over a woman and that he had pepper sprayed his rival in self-defence days before the murder.

“I didn’t go back and kill him,” the man said.

“I just want them [the police] to know I’m not armed and dangerous. I’m not trying to hurt anyone. I’m just trying to stay out of jail.”

He said he planned on keeping his freedom as long as possible.

“I want to enjoy as much of the summer as I possibly can,” the man said.

“When the time comes after the summer, maybe I’ll hand myself in. Maybe.”

Police confirmed through surveillance footage, that he made the call from a pay phone in Aldergrove.

Court records show he has a number aliases, including Nicholas Randell McQuarrie, Richard Laary, Barry Bayer, ‘Bad Ass’ Barry, and just ‘Bad Ass.’

His trial was set to begin in 2015 but it didn’t happen.

READ: Trial for 'Bad Ass Barry' begins


monique@langleytimes.com
