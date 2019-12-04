A bag of cocaine, which contained 3.6 grams of the drug, was found on the floor of a Parksville Qualicum Beach-area grocery store on Dec. 4, 2019. (Oceanside RCMP photo)

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Anyone out there missing their cocaine? The Oceanside RCMP would like to chat.

An employee at a Parksville Qualicum Beach area grocery store found a suspicious baggie on the floor of an aisle on Wednesday, Dec. 4 and turned it over to police.

Turns out, it was 3.6 grams of cocaine.

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Suspected gunfire causes $35K in damage

“If you are in the habit of dropping significant quantities of cocaine in very public places, consider attending the Oceanside RCMP detachment as we sure would like to talk to you,” said police in a press release. “We are just grateful that this was found by a responsible employee and did not fall into the hands of a child.”

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk
Next story
Surrey fugitive captured in California was motivated by revenge, $160,000: court documents

Just Posted

Security cameras installed by police at Aldergrove shooting scene

Police have been on scene continuously since the Nov. 21 attack

VIDEO: Tsumura Basketball Invitational begins at the Langley Events Centre

Top teams clash in event billed as preview of provincials

Rogers Hometown Hockey back in Abbotsford

Free hockey festival returns to Exhibition Park on Dec. 14 and 15

Brand-new European-style Christmas market comes to Fort Langley

Miracle on Church Street runs weekends, Dec. 6 to 8, 13 to 15 with vendors, music, and mulled wine

Suspect in minivan leads police in looping chase around Abbotsford before Langley arrest

Suspect tracked by RCMP helicopter’s night vision before arrest by K9 unit

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

University of the Fraser Valley union demands free menstrual products for staff, students

Petition calls it a human rights issue, asks for products at Chilliwack/Abbotsford campus washrooms

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

RCMP officer was justified using hose in rooftop standoff: B.C. watchdog

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

B.C. bans logging in sensitive Silverdaisy area in Skagit River Valley

Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’

Most Read