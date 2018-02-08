Baggie filled with substance believed to be drugs found at Walnut Grove elementary

Person who found it disposed of it before police could test it, said Langley RCMP

A baggie containing a substance believed to be illegal drugs was found on the school grounds of Gordon Greenwood Elementary in Walnut Grove recently, but it was never turned in to the school’s principal or to police.

The school district didn’t send a letter home to parents because the situation is quite unusual, said Ken Hoff, spokesperson for the district.

The baggie containing a white substance was apparently disposed of before police could take it as evidence and test its contents to see what kind of illegal substance was inside, said Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy.

Langley police have gathered enough information to be confident that a baggie of drugs was found on school property nearly two weeks ago, despite the fact the evidence was never turned over to the detachment.

Hoff said district staff are aware of the situation, but have taken their guidance from police, as they always do in these situations.

“The school can’t report on things it hasn’t seen. We do take these types of things seriously. We are trying to (confirm) the validity of what happened, but it’s unusual that the baggie was apparently disposed of before being reported,” said Hoff.

If a student or parent finds drugs or drug paraphernalia on school grounds, they are advised not to pick it up, but to tell a school official or a school liaison officer, if there is one available.

“But ideally, these types of occurrences also need to be reported to police,” said Hoff.

A parent told the Times that he was concerned that no letter was sent home to parents, informing them that an incident had occurred.

He said he has always told his kids to pick up other people’s tossed wrappers and cups, etc., but now he will be enforcing the opposite.

“What if fentanyl is found?”

The School District said it continues its education around the dangers of picking up drug paraphernalia, including needles, if found on school grounds.

“Sadly, this is part of the world we live in now, it can happen anywhere, so we have ongoing conversations around safety,” Hoff said.

Previous story
Yoga instructor humbled by helping grieving teens and adults

Just Posted

TONIGHT: Artist’s reception being held now at McBurney coffee house

Langley photographer Rosemary Wallace has her work on display at the downtown Langley coffee shop.

More than 1,000 potholes filled this winter in Langley Township

Road crews are dealing with holes caused by frost and wear.

Baggie filled with substance believed to be drugs found at Walnut Grove elementary

Person who found it disposed of it before police could test it, said Langley RCMP

VIDEO: Tribute band brings ABBA magic to Langley stage

Former Langley pianist returns with Abra Cadabra for a hometown show at Chief Sepass Theatre.

Yoga instructor humbled by helping grieving teens and adults

Adrianne Thompson is running Historic Half and hosting Sip N’ Stretch March 1 for Langley Hospice

VIDEO: Langley City Parkour park up for awards

Nominated in two categories for the 2018 Wood Design Awards in BC.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. racetrack accident leaves two injured men lying on the track for 20 minutes

Driver seriously injured at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs racetrack

B.C. already seeking new markets for wine in Asia, U.S.: Horgan

‘We are going to be seeking new markets to replace any lost market we may have in Alberta’

B.C. Supreme Court chief justice calls on feds to appoint more judges

Christopher Hinkson points to 10 vacancies in the court, while Ottawa puts figure at nine

B.C. Snow Sculpture Contest carves out fun

Results are in from a fun, fierce and frosty 48 hours

B.C. MP’s bill on wood infrastructure branches into committee

Cannings’ bill to push wood infrastructure got oak-ay from Commons, headed fir committee study

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

UPDATE: Hundreds of syringes, smashed sharps container found under bridge

Fraser Health responds to questions about needle distribution and collection in Chilliwack

Most Read