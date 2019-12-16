A screencap from a Langley Township council meeting this spring of Jessica Yaniv speaking as a delegation.

Banned weapon charge laid against Langley woman at centre of waxing case

Jessica Yaniv allegedly had two stun guns at her Langley home

A Langley woman who has become known for an unsuccessful human rights complaint against local estheticians has been charged with weapons offences after she allegedly brandished a stun gun on social media.

Jessica Yaniv, 32, has been charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, and will be back in Surrey Provincial Court on Jan. 13, after making a first appearance earlier this month.

READ MORE: Estheticians can’t be forced to wax male genitals, B.C. tribunal rules

On Aug. 5, Langley RCMP received multiple reports of a local person displaying a weapon while live streaming, said Cpl. Holly Largy, a spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The weapon was not aimed at anyone or used in the video, Largy said.

Officers arrested Yaniv after viewing the video, and the next day they returned to her home with a search warrant.

Two conducted energy weapons, also known as stun guns or Tasers, were seized.

Yaniv was formerly a frequent visitor to Langley Township council to speak on a wide variety of social issues.

However, she came to widespread international attention earlier this year when she took multiple small waxing salons before the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, claiming it was discriminatory that they did not offer her genital waxing.

Yaniv is a trans woman, and has male genitalia.

The tribunal found that Yaniv filed the complaints for improper purposes and dismissed all the complaints. Yaniv had targeted her requests for waxing towards women, mostly minorities, often speaking English as a second language, who operated alone out of their homes or their clients’ homes.

The tribunal suggested Yaniv was filing the complaints for financial gain or to punish ethnic groups she perceived as hostile to LGBTQ people.

Yaniv was ordered to pay $2,000 each to three of the people she had targeted.

Previous story
VIDEO: Eagle feather from B.C. flew to space with Canadian astronaut
Next story
City of Grand Forks apologizes for portraying residents as victims in wake of 2018 floods

Just Posted

Langley RCMP ask for $2.4 million for 15 new officers

Township council is beginning its annual budget process

Banned weapon charge laid against Langley woman at centre of waxing case

Jessica Yaniv allegedly had two stun guns at her Langley home

Langley Township firefighters launch 12 Days of Giving campaign

A dozen charities will receive donations and exposure

Heart patient facing loss of home says depression may have saved his life

‘I’m hoping for a Christmas miracle’ sister of Langley City man says

New Conservative leader has to push for national unity: Langley MP

Andrew Scheer is stepping down as the party’s leader

VIDEO: 10 unusual ingredients people put in turkey stuffing

Do you call it stuffing or dressing? Either way, it’s delicious

Injured Chilliwack woman awarded $219K from distracted driving crashes

Both incidents werecaused by young drivers handling their electronic devices

City of Grand Forks apologizes for portraying residents as victims in wake of 2018 floods

The apology also says that buyouts part of infrastructure plan, not flood recovery

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

Santa visits five B.C. hospitals Tuesday

Transported by BC Ambulance Service, Santa Claus will spread a little extra holiday cheer

Charges laid in 2017 Surrey drive-by shooting where bullet grazed innocent woman

Abd’l Loubissi-Morris, 22, charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offences

Fire damages Terrace family’s home 10 days before Christmas

Family is safe, though fire killed two pets early Sunday morning

Sentence hearing begins for B.C. dad convicted of killing two young daughters

Girls’ mother to read victim impact statement on Tuesday

Most Read