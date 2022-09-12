Langley Township firefighters at the scene of a barn fire in Brookswood on Monday, Sept. 12. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township firefighters at the scene of a barn fire in Brookswood on Monday, Sept. 12. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Barn fire closes 40th Avenue in Brookswood

Langley fire crews arrived to find building ‘heavily involved’

An early morning fire has destroyed one barn and damaged another in the 21000 block of 40th Avenue in Langley’s Brookswood area.

Township Assistant Fire Chief Andy Hewitson said firefighters were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Monday Sept. 12, and arrived to find a 50 by 250 sq. ft barn “heavily involved” and a second nearby barn the same size was beginning to catch fire.

Six fire vehicles “set up a defensive attack” and closed the road, Hewitson told the Langley Advance Times.

Hewitson said it appeared no animals were in the barns, and there were no reported injuries.

Neighbour Charlene Ellis said the fire started at the north end of the destroyed barn and burned its way south.

“That was a scary way to start the morning,” Ellis said.

She said she woke up early, and noticed an orange glow, reflecting on their vehicles and bumpers outside. She thought it was just moonlight filtering through the haze of smoke from recent wildfires.

But then shortly afterwards, sirens of fire trucks started screaming past her home.

Another neighbour came out with an excavator and started building a fire break on his property to the east of the fire, she said.

Her biggest fear was that it would get into the trees or dry grass of nearby fields, especially to the west, which is the property of the Langley Rod and Gun Club. However, it doesn’t appear the fire spread that far.

The road was expected to remain closed for most of the morning. An excavator was brought in at around 8:30 a.m. to remove wreckage of the barn roof, so firefighters could get at hot spots.

Cause of the blaze has not been determined. An investigator was expected to inspect the scene later in the day.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Bell rung for firefighters who never returned

READ ALSO: Two fires keep Langley Township firefighters busy

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireLangley

 

A Langley Township firefighter at the fire that destroyed a Brookswood barn early Monday, Sept. 12. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A Langley Township firefighter at the fire that destroyed a Brookswood barn early Monday, Sept. 12. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A barn burned to the ground in Langley Township on the morning of Monday, Sept. 12. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A barn burned to the ground in Langley Township on the morning of Monday, Sept. 12. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A Langley Township firefighter douses the rubble of a burned barn just off 40th Avenue in Brookswood on Monday, Sept. 12. The barn was levelled by fire starting at about 5:30 a.m. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A Langley Township firefighter douses the rubble of a burned barn just off 40th Avenue in Brookswood on Monday, Sept. 12. The barn was levelled by fire starting at about 5:30 a.m. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Fire crews remained at the scene of a blaze that destroyed a Brookswood barn in the 21000 block of 40th Avenue Monday morning (Sept. 12). (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Fire crews remained at the scene of a blaze that destroyed a Brookswood barn in the 21000 block of 40th Avenue Monday morning (Sept. 12). (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Fire destroyed a barn at on 40th Avenue in Brookswood on the morning of Monday, Sept. 12. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Fire destroyed a barn at on 40th Avenue in Brookswood on the morning of Monday, Sept. 12. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Much of B.C. under air quality advisory as wildfires force evacuations, spread smoke
Next story
Flood Falls Trail wildfire estimated at 520 hectares and growing

Just Posted

A Langley Township firefighter at the fire that destroyed a Brookswood barn early Monday, Sept. 12. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Barn fire closes 40th Avenue in Brookswood

Long-time Langley Township council member Bob Long is running for council in the Town of Princeton (file)
Bob Long won’t be running in Langley Township this election. He will be running in Princeton.

Thirty-eight vendors filled the front parking lot of Aldergrove Secondary School with bargains for the Cruise-In swap meet and car corral on Sunday, Sept. 11. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Cruise-In swap meet and car corral described as a return to normal after 2 years of COVID

A contingent of Township of Langley firefighters and some 400 guests came together at the Langley Events Centre Saturday night for the fourth annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Bell rung for firefighters who never returned