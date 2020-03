Move comes as B.C. limits public gatherings due to novel coronavirus

St. Patrick’s Day will look a little different in Vancouver Tuesday as the city’s Downtown shuts its bars and restaurants on St. Patrick’s Day.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart announced Monday night that all restaurants and bars must close for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to limit the spread of COVID-19.

