‘Basmodi Wave’ protesters in support of Indian farmers demonstrate at Aldergrove school

Basmodi protest on Saturday, April 10 at Aldergrove Community Secondary School. (Special to The Star)

More than 60 people attended a “Basmodi Wave” protest at the Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) parking lot on Saturday, April 10 to show solidarity with those protesting peacefully in India.

It was one of 11 scheduled protests planned throughout March and April in the Lower Mainland, which has included Burnaby, Vancouver, Abbotsford, and Surrey in the past weeks.

They are protesting three farm bills passed by the parliament of India in September 2020.

The bills have been described as “anti-farmer laws” by many farmer unions.

They are demanding a minimum-support price, which would prevent the corporations from driving food prices down.

Organizer Ishwinder Singh said the group is there to support their brothers and sisters back home in India.

“Canada always stands for human rights,” Singh explained. “India has so many human rights violations and we don’t see Canada being on the front lines.”

Over 200 shoes were placed at the steps of municipal hall, one for every Indian protester killed in their struggle against the Narendra Modi government.

“The average farmer in India is not very wealthy, so it will impact them badly,” Singh said. “Want the municipality to pass a motion of support.”

Organizers said those chose Aldergrove since there haven’t been any protests there, but had large community members asking us to arrange something.

Basmodi Wave added that they’ll be requesting Langley City to pass the motion in support of farmers as well.

Protesters were on site at ACSS from 12 p.m. until 2; their initial invite called for people to meet in front of the Township Civic Facility.

Everyone attending these events must wear a mask and follow all COVID-19 guidelines.

The Basmodi Wave protests are set to culminate on Saturday, April 24, at Bear Creek Park in Surrey from 6 to 8 p.m.

