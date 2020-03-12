BC Cancer Foundation canvassers were scheduled to go door-to-door in Langley this month to share information about their monthly donor program. (Submitted photo)

BC Cancer Foundation pauses Langley activity amid COVID-19 concerns

Door-to-door canvassing activity is on hold until futher notice

The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted the BC Cancer Foundation to postpone an upcoming door-to-door canvassing activity in Langley.

“While the BC Public Health Office advises the risk of transmission remains low in British Columbia, as a foundation focused on changing the outcome for individuals facing cancer, the health and safety of our staff, the patients we work to support, and the general public is of the up-most importance,” BC Cancer Foundation said in a statement.

READ MORE: Doctor facing lung cancer encourages community support

Canvassers were scheduled to visit residents in Langley to introduce them to the foundation and its monthly donor program.

For security and safety, canvassers wear ID badges and BC Cancer Foundation teal vests. They will only invite those they visit to take part in the monthly giving program and will not accept cash or one-time gift cards at the door.

The canvassing activity is on hold until further notice.

