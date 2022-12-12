B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference in Vancouver on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference in Vancouver on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Children’s prepared to double-bunk patients during busy respiratory illness season

B.C. emergency rooms had been seeing a peak of up to 6,900 patients daily

BC Children’s Hospital has approved double-bunking patients in single-occupancy rooms as it tries to cope with an influx of patients with respiratory illnesses.

A memo obtained by The Canadian Press says that while it’s preferable that patients be in single rooms, two patients may share “if required to provide safe care.”

The memo, sent Friday, says similar measures have been implemented in other years and any decision must be made in consultation with the hospital’s infection prevention and control team.

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province was seeing a “dramatic increase” in illness and it arrived sooner than the seasonal flu usually would.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said at the same time that provincial emergency rooms had been seeing a peak of up to 6,900 patients daily.

The province has been campaigning for more young children to be vaccinated against the flu.

RELATED: Singh threatens to pull out of supply and confidence agreement over health care

VIDEO: How one Canadian pediatric hospital’s ICU was saved from near collapse

HealthHospitals

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Return to in-person work a contentious issue among federal public servants
Next story
Public will help determine new design of Aldergrove skate park

Just Posted

Langley Township is looking for public input on the Aldergrove Skate Park. (Langley Township)
Public will help determine new design of Aldergrove skate park

Vancouver Giants’ Samuel Honzek in action at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, WA on Sunday. Dec. 11, as the G-men fell 5-2. (Brian Liesse/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Road trip loss for Vancouver Giants against Seattle

At Langley Events Centre on Monday, Dec. 12, the lineup for the two teams that will face off at the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Jan. 25 was unveiled: (left to right), Daniel Sedin and Stan Smyl who will coach one side, Giants players Samuel Honzek and Jaden Lipinski, with Henrik Sedin and Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck, who will coach the other team. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Sedins behind the bench for Langley-based CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

More than three months after she disappeared, the husband of missing Langley City woman Naomi Onotera was arrested and charged with manslaughter. (RCMP)
Accused in Langley’s Onotera manslaughter case to go directly to trial

Pop-up banner image