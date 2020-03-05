PHOTOS: B.C. paramedics conduct coronavirus training

British Columbia Emergency Health Services conducted professional emergency response training for patients exposed with the coronavirus at Kelowna General Hospital on Mar. 5, 2020. (Contributed)
British Columbia Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) is preparing for the worst-case scenario – the coronavirus infecting residents in Kelowna.

Local paramedics and health partners underwent training today (March 5) to practice treating patients infected with the virus during an emergency response exercise at Kelowna General Hospital.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, the training is a routine exercise.

“When paramedics attend a patient with potential coronavirus exposure, infection control procedures are immediately enacted, including full protective gear and provincial health notifications,” said the BCEHS in a tweet.

Paramedics used face shields, masks, gloves, gowns, and safety glasses during their training, which they will wear if the situation presents itself in real life. A dummy was also used as a patient.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, coughing, shortness of breath, and muscle aches.

As of March 5, there are 34 people infected in Canada, including 13 cases in B.C.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Seattle-area officials buy $4 million ‘quarantine’ motel

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
