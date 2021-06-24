The BC Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration arriving in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries adding sailings as it anticipates ‘busy summer season’

Extra sailings announced on major routes for peak travel season starting June 25

BC Ferries is anticipating that British Columbians are eager for some non-essential travel to and from Vancouver Island.

The ferry corporation announced in a press release Thursday, June 24, that it is is anticipating a “busy summer season” and is welcoming travellers back on board with extra sailings for peak travel season starting Friday, June 25.

Vessels on the Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route will sail hourly from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and there will also be more late-night sailings in both directions. Starting July 7, there will be 6 a.m. sailings Monday through Saturday except statutory holidays.

“This route is the most popular route in the fleet, with four vessels providing up to 34 sailings per day,” noted the release.

The Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay route will add 11:40 p.m. sailings from West Vancouver to Nanaimo, and three ships will provide service, up to 24 sailings per day.

The Duke Point-Tsawwassen route will also increase service, moving to 16 sailings a day between 5:15 a.m.-10:45 p.m., seven days a week until Sept. 10.

B.C. Ferries says summer service on the Horseshoe Bay-Langdale route will see a second dedicated vessel providing extra sailings throughout the season, and extra sailings are also being scheduled on the Tsawwassen-Southern Gulf Islands route.

“The end of travel restrictions marks a key milestone in tackling COVID-19 and we are thrilled it means we can welcome everyone back on board,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries president and CEO, in a press release earlier this month.

The ferry corporation reminds customers that Thursday and Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings are the most popular travel times from the mainland, while Sunday afternoon is the busiest time for travellers returning from the Island to the mainland. BC Ferries recommends customers make reservations or travel outside peak travel times to avoid sailing waits.

For schedules and more information, visit http://bcferries.com.

