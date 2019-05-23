BC Ferries is asking recreational boaters to learn ferry signals. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries asks boaters to learn signals and be careful around vessels

BC Ferries responded to 15 marine emergencies in 2018

To mark North American Safe Boating Awareness Week, BC Ferries is reminding everyone to stay safe on the water, especially when navigating near ferries.

The company ramps up its service during the spring and summer months, with more ferries plying their routes.

ALSO READ: Police called to reports of woman naked, intoxicated at Swartz Bay ferry terminal

“We have some of the most beautiful waters in the world for boating in B.C. and we want everyone to share the ocean safely,” says Corrine Storey, BC Ferries’ chief operating officer.

BC Ferries asks pleasure craft operators to use caution when boating near ferry lanes and BC Ferries’ terminals and reminds mariners to learn the ferry signals.

One long blast – while the ferry is in dock – indicates it is about to depart. Three short blasts indicates the ferry is about to go astern (in reverse) and five or more short blasts in rapid succession is a warning that it is unclear if the pleasure craft ahead is manoeuvering in such a way that it can avoid a collision.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries’ marine super talks dodging whales

Recreational boaters are asked to avoid crowding the ferry in narrow channels such as Active Pass, steer clear of the berths and docks, and avoid crossing dangerously close in front of the ferry.

“Boaters should keep in mind that ferries do not manoeuver as easily as smaller boats,” said Storey. “It can take up to 10 ship lengths for a ferry to come to a complete stop in an emergency.”

With approximately 500 sailings per day and a fleet of 36 vessels, BC Ferries’ crews are often called on to respond to emergencies at sea, when requested by the Canadian Coast Guard.

The company says their crews are well trained and maintain their skills by regularly performing fire drills, evacuation simulations and person-overboard scenarios.

Last year, BC Ferries responded to 15 marine emergencies, which are usually more prevalent in the summer months as more pleasure boaters take to the water.

ALSO READ: POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

North American Safe Boating Awareness Week runs through May 24. This year’s campaign reminds mariners to wear life jackets, take a boating course and understand the dangers of cold-water immersion. Pleasure boaters are also encouraged to abstain from drinking alcohol while operating a boat.

For more information visit csbc.ca.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Botswana lifts ban on elephant hunting, to some anger
Next story
Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the southern Interior

Just Posted

Public invited to Alzheimer walk in Langley

A Langley seniors complex and a North Langley business group have teamed… Continue reading

OPP looking for suspect after Best Buy credit-card fraud in Surrey

Ontario Provincial Police believe suspect has links to Surrey and Langley

Aldergrove shoppers watch Safeway shelves ‘go empty’ before store closes

Store closes Saturday, locals express concern over FreshCo’s product quality

Eight alleged dealers face charges for Surrey-Langley drug ring

Police say the group is linked to the ongoing gang conflicts in Metro Vancouver

Generators, security guards brought in to deal with continuing parking lot blackouts at Langley Memorial

The lights in the hospital’s lot were out for several nights in the last week

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Raptors beat Bucks 105-99 to move within 1 game of NBA Finals

Leonard scores 35 as Toronto takes 3-2 series lead over Milwaukee

B.C. Supreme Court dismisses review around ferry workers’ right to strike

B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union collective agreement expires November 2020

Fraser Valley man dead after car hurtles from embankment west of Campbell River

Survivor of crash rushed to hospital by helicopter in serious condition

B.C. premier hints at twin-tunnel plan for Metro Vancouver’s Massey Tunnel

John Horgan cancelled plans for a 10-lane bridge to replace the 60-year-old tunnel shortly after taking office

Police investigate ‘serious collision’ between motorcycle, truck in Vancouver

Motorists asked to stay away from Blanca Street & West 4 Avenue

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana crops ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Metro Vancouver mayors ask public to lobby feds for annual $375M transit fund

Mayors renewing their call for transit funding as federal election looms

Most Read