BC Ferries cancels four sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Spirit of Vancouver Island out of service for two sailings out of each location

On a historically high traffic weekend, BC Ferries announced four sailings cancelled on Friday.

Two sailings out of each Tsawwassen in Vancouver and Swartz Bay in Victoria were cancelled with the Spirit of Vancouver Island out of service because an incident involving one of the ship’s rescue boat, says BC Ferries.

The cancelled sailings are:

7 a.m. departing Swartz Bay terminal

9 a.m. departing Tsawwassen terminal

11 a.m. departing Swartz Bay terminal

1 p.m. departing Tsawwassen terminal

BC Ferries suggests service users follow @BCFerries on Twitter, visit Current Conditions at www.bcferries.com or call 1-888-223-3779 for up-to-date information.