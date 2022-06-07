BC Ferries cancels major route sailings for crewing challenges, engine maintenance

BC Ferries vessel Spirit of British Columbia arrives in Tsawwassen from Swartz Bay. Labour shprtages and engine maintenance continue to affect sailing schedules from the Island to the mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Vancouver Island and the mainland this week due to crewing problems and engine maintenance.

A revised schedule between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen posted on the corporation’s website noted the 8 a.m., noon, 4 and 8 p.m. sailings from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen were cancelled between Monday and Wednesday (June 6 to 8), while the corresponding 10 a.m. and 2, 6 and 10 p.m. sailings were cancelled from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said in an email the cancellations were due to being down one vessel on the route, with the Spirit of Vancouver Island out of service for engine maintenance related to resuming the use of LNG fuel. The Coastal Celebration is replacing the Spirit vessel on its regular Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen run. Typically this time of year, up to four vessels are used on the run as summer nears, Marshall added.

As such, the schedule lists odd-hour sailings from both sides between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., with extra sailings scheduled for 2 and 6 p.m. from Swartz Bay, and noon and 4 p.m. from Tsawwassen.

As of noon Tuesday, the 1 and 2 p.m. sailings from Swartz Bay were full and little room remained on the 3. The 1 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen was full with 23 per cent available on the next sailing at 3 p.m.

The heavy traffic volumes prompted BC Ferries to recommend travellers either make reservations or consider using the Duke Point to Tsawwassen route. However, on Monday the corporation announced the cancellations of four Tuesday sailings (June 7) on that run due to what it called “crewing challenges” on the Queen of Alberni.

Those include the 5:45 and 10:45 p.m. sailings from Duke Point, and the 3:15 and 8:15 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen.

An ongoing notice about schedule adjustments for the Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay run from Nanaimo to the North Shore is in place through Sept. 5.

For more information, visit bcferries.com/current-conditions or @BCFerries on Twitter or call 1-888-223-3779.

ALSO READ: Alcohol could be coming to cafes on major BC Ferries routes by end of year

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferryLabourTransportation