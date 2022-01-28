A tower controller keeps an eye on her screens and vehicle traffic at the Swartz Bay BC Ferries terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)

A tower controller keeps an eye on her screens and vehicle traffic at the Swartz Bay BC Ferries terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries cancels morning sailings between Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen

Mechanical difficulty causing delays

Sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island are running behind after morning cancellations due to mechanical difficulty.

The 7 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen was cancelled Friday morning. The 9 a.m. sailing was delayed and left about 30 minutes behind schedule. The 11 a.m. sailing is full with the noon sitting at about 28 per cent available as of 9:45 a.m.

On the mainland, the 7 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen was a few minutes late heading towards Swartz Bay with the 9 a.m. sailing cancelled. The 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings are full with the 2 p.m. sitting at 74 per cent available.

For more information on current sailing conditions, go to bcferries.com/current-conditions.

ALSO READ: Dense fog advisory comes with black ice risk for Greater Victoria

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferry

Previous story
Williams Lake woman survives snowmobile crash, rescue in the backcountry
Next story
Judge allows B.C. mom to vaccinate daughter over dad’s objections

Just Posted

Graduating students in the KPU brewing course are making their custom craft beers available for purchase every Friday at the Langley campus. (KPU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley KPU offers custom craft beers for purchase every Friday

Fair Haven Group is hosting the charitable nights event in partnership with 10 local charities. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
10 Langley charities to benefit from upcoming tribute shows

Students of Trinity Western University’s theatre department will perform five shows back to back. The event will run Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, with limited capacity. (Kimberly Mamchur/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley theatre students performing five shows back-to-back the same day

The new Langley Memorial Hospital emergency room opened for its first patients on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (Government of B.C./Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley resident calls hospital parking fees unfair tax on the sick