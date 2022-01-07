High winds are forecast to subside by Friday afternoon, but until then BC Ferries is keeping many vessels docked. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries cancels sailings between mainland and Vancouver Island amid high winds

Sailings as late as 2 p.m. are impacted for now

Multiple BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland have been cancelled Thursday due to high winds.

From Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen the 9 and 11 a.m. have been cancelled, along with the noon sailing, while from the mainland the 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. sailings were cancelled.

Traveling between Tsawwassen and Duke Point in Nanaimo, the 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings were cancelled in both directions. Also affecting Nanaimo, the 10:40 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay have been cancelled in both directions.

The cancellations come amidst a wind warning from Environment Canada for Greater Victoria. The weather agency forecast southwesterly winds around 50 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h, in the majority of the region for Friday morning and midday.

The winds are expected to subside by the afternoon.

