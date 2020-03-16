BC Ferries has cancelled 12 p.m. sailings leaving Tsawwassen and 2 p.m. sailing leaving Swartz Bay on March 17 and 18. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries cancels sailings between Vancouver, Victoria

Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay noon, 2 p.m. sailings cancelled Tuesday, Wednesday

BC Ferries has cancelled more sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay in response to COVID-19 fears affecting demand.

The noon ferry leaving Swartz Bay on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18 will be cancelled, plus the 2 p.m. leaving Tsawwassen on both days as well.

All customers with reservations on cancelled sailing will have their reservation fees fully refunded.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday BC Ferries passengers will soon see regulations that allow drivers to remain in their vehicles during sailings as a preventative measure against the spread of the virus.

READ MORE: Victoria closes Crystal Pool, other facilities to curb spread of COVID-19

ALSO READ: Victoria mayor Lisa Helps puts forward emergency motion to support local business during COVID-19 fears

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc ferryCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Borders, cases, bans: What you need to know about Canada and B.C.’s COVID-19 response
Next story
COVID-19: Former Green Party leader self-isolates, works from home, contemplates ukelele lessons

Just Posted

Langley doctors no longer able to refer patients to COVID-19 testing clinics

With changes Monday, waiting rooms disappear along with patient overcrowding

BREAKING: Langley Township shuts down rec centres

Spring break day camps and childcare services will continue

Aldergrove blood donors worry about donor cancellations due to COVID-19

‘Patients depend on these lifesaving donations,’ says Canadian Blood Services VP Dr. Isra Levy

Timms Community Centre and Douglas Recreation Centre to shut doors to prevent spread of COVID-19

Langley City said both facilities will be closed until further notice, starting Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Stolen Sources Langley Food Bank van found

Vehicle was stolen late at night on March 5 but was recovered nearly one week later

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

BC Ferries cancels sailings between Vancouver, Victoria

Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay noon, 2 p.m. sailings cancelled Tuesday, Wednesday

Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum

The Kwakwaka’wakw Heraldic Pole was originally completed in 1953

COVID-19: Former Green Party leader self-isolates, works from home, contemplates ukelele lessons

May is working remotely, calls for measure to help protect workers from economic effects of COVID-19

Food app services, post office workers urged to minimize contact with deliveries

Many services have brought in no-contact delivery

Tourism industry advocate calls for emergency fund in wake of COVID-19 cancellations

Claims losses amount to hundreds of millions of dollars already

Canada’s main stock index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day since 1987

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Most Read